Top North American Enduro Mountain Bike Race Concludes Successfully
What is Enduro? It is an incredible mountain bike race that combines the rowdy aspect of downhill mountain biking with sections of the course where racers must pedal. What makes Enduro stand out is that it can also include untimed sections, which may involve the mountain bike athlete using a ski lift, pedaling, or hiking to get to a new portion of the timed race track. The fastest total time of all timed stages is the winner.
The North American Enduro Cup was held June 21st-22nd, 2025, at Silver Mountain, Idaho, and this event has set the bar high as the enduro race to attend in the US. Top-calibre athletes challenged themselves to a crazy barn-burning descent on the top-to-bottom Queen Stage, which has a blistering 3400 feet drop to the bottom, on roots, ruts, jumps, berms, and some newly shaped trail sections.
Top athletes went out guns blazing, some chasing a coveted Enduro World Series (EWS) qualifying spot, and others looking to nab some of the $12,000 pro purse and others challenging themselves and seeing where they stand on the punishing trails against a top flight field.
Familiar Names Win the North American Enduro Cup
Fatigue, speed, and a rowdy track ensured that the best rose to the top, as the results speak for themselves. In the Pro Women’s category, pro rider Amy Morrison beat out the rest of the field. A US National Champion and current school teacher, who has started a mountain bike club for youth, gave it her all. Morrison has also been a past winner of EWS stages.
Men’s top dog, Colton Peterson, does it again, as this multi-major enduro winner showed that all his preparation and skills continue to pay off, as he brushed off the pack with another win. Colton, from living in a rig to his constant dedication to training and his all-around positive attitude, continues to be a leader in all aspects of sport and life.