Top Outdoor Trends Coming in 2025 To Enhance Your Adventure Experiences
The clock has struck midnight, the champagne bottle is empty, and your 2025 New Year's resolutions have been made. Now it's early January, and we're ready to take a look at what are sure to be the top outdoor industry trends of 2025.
Mindfulness in Nature
Keeping in the theme of last year's forest bathing and mindfulness walks, being present in nature is a rising trend in the outdoor industry.
Barefoot hiking is on the rise, where hikers hit the trails shoeless in order to feel more connected to the earth. This grounding practice has its pros and cons: partakers report increased feelings of grounding and calm, as well as an increased in stubbed toes. If you plan to hike barefoot this year, be sure to bring some band-aids, and choose a gentle trail to start.
Forest bathing is also increasing in popularity. This Japanese practice involves really experiencing the forest by breathing mindfully, noticing every detail as if you're seeing it for the first time, and staying present in the moment.
Mindfulness retreats are also on the rise, with retreat centers opening up across the country. Mindfulness retreats often include guided walks, meditation, and yoga, with a focus on the natural world.
E-Bikes
Electric vehicles are on the rise, and e-bikes are also trending upward as charging stations become more and more common.
Many national and state parks are implementing rules and regulations for e-bikes, and rental stations are becoming increasingly popular.
Local infrastructure of bike paths is also increasing in many areas of the country, adding to their efficiency and popularity. Be sure to pay attention to the rules and regulations in your area if you embark on an e-bike adventure.
Astrotourism
After the 2024 total solar eclipse across the United States, astrotourism is seeing a huge increase. In 2024, the industry grew over 400%, and it's still on the rise.
Travelers are flocking to dark sky parks to catch meteor showers and comets, or simply just to see a clearer night sky.
2025 will boast 4 eclipses--2 full lunar and 2 partial solar--though they won't be very visible from the U.S. Travel destinations for these events include Europe and much of Asia.
Looking further ahead, Europe and North Africa will experience a total solar eclipse in 2026. With the rise of astrotourism, you may want to book your hotel and flights now!