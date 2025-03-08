Top Surfer Finn McGill Emotional after Breakthrough Win at WSL Event
The results are in from the 2025 Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro surfing competition and the outcome left one surfer in awe. Finn McGill, 24, beat all odds and came out on top despite suffering what he thought could be a career-ending injury.
"At the beginning of the year, I had a pretty bad hip injury. I didn't even think I was going to compete," McGill told WSL in an emotional interview. "Kind of like looking the other way, almost like quitting surfing and I had a breakthrough a week before Haleiwa."
With McGill being such a promising competitor, the potential of ending his career was undoubtedly a heartbreaking thought. However, he pushed through and posted an impressive score this week with a his highest heats reaching 5.50 and 7.50 for a grand total of 13.00. With his impressive score, McGill clinched the finals after Shion Crawford landed a total score of 11.65 and secured second place.
"It's everything," said McGill in his interview with WSL. "I mean, the last four years I've been trying and I just keep getting an injury right in the hardest time of the year, so finally I got through it and qualified for the Challengers [Series]. I'm stoked."
The 2025 Challenger Series are scheduled to kick off on June 2 with the Burton Automotive Newcastle Surfest in Newcastle, NSW, Australia and will wrap up on June 8. Later in the month on June 30, the Ballito Pro competition in South Africa will commence.
Only time will tell where McGill will fall into the mix in terms of performance, but he is likely feeling a burst of confidence in his ability to take home a victory. This win may be just what he needed to get back into the swing of things. While he certainly has time to prepare, the Challenger Series will be creeping up quickly.