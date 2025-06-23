Top Surfers Face Upsets During Elimination Round at WSL VIVO Rio Pro
The World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour is currently on its ninth stop of the season — VIVO Rio Pro in Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Opening Round for both men and women was completed on June 22, which led to the women's Elimination Round. Shocking results stunned spectators as some of the top-performing athletes faced early elimination.
Gabriela Bryan, 23, of Hawaii, and Caitlin Simmers, 19, of the U.S. have been popular surfers on the Championship Tour this season and have remained at the top of the rankings. Bryan, the No. 1 surfer at this time, clinched her most recent CT victory at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro alongside Jordy Smith. Although she's been at what could be considered the pinnacle of her career, her performance at VIVO Rio Pro was rather underwhelming.
During the Elimination Round, Bryan was pinned against Arena Rodriguez of Peru, who posted scores of 4.00 and 4.90 for a combined 8.90. Bryan's two highest scores included a 2.50 and a 4.00, which left her with a 6.50. All around, scores were low, but Rodriguez landed a high enough score to advance her to the quarterfinals.
Top-Ranked Surfers Knocked Out of VIVO Rio Pro Competition
Joining Bryan for a disappointing elimination was, previously, No. 2 surfer Caity Simmers after a tight matchup against Brazil's Luana Silva. Simmers landed a 3.67 and a 6.57 for a total score of 10.24. Her score wasn't too far below Silva, who finished with a 10.47, which advanced her to the quarterfinals. According to the CT Live Rankings, Simmers has now dropped down one spot to No. 3, while Aussie Molly Picklum rose to No. 2.
Not only did Bryan and Simmers face defeat during the Elimination Round, but so did the champion of the Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro and the Lexus Trestles Pro — Bettylou Sakura Johnson, who Tyler Wright of Australia knocked out.
VIVO Rio Pro has been presenting numerous upsets among surfers this year. The men have not yet completed their Elimination Round, but if they follow in the women's footsteps, things are bound to get interesting.