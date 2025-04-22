Adventure On SI

Top U.S. Competitor Conner Mantz Makes History at 2025 Boston Marathon

American runner Conner Mantz took the lead for U.S. competitors at the 2025 Boston Marathon.

Apr 21, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Patrick Tiernan (NZL) and Conner Mantz (USA) lead the field during the 2025 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
American runner Conner Mantz has continuously made headlines throughout his running career. His latest athletic achievement took place at the 2025 Boston Marathon when he became the top U.S. finisher this year. While hoping to make a podium appearance, he placed fourth. Although he came up just short, he was able to nail down another impressive feat on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Mantz clocked a time of 2:05:08, which marks him as the second-fastest American marathon runner in history. Still holding the helm is RyannHall, who set the American record at the 2011 Boston Marathon after landing a finishing time of 2:04:58.

"I think going forward, this is a race I can win," he told ESPN, per Sean Walker of KSL News. "I made some big progress... It was a race in which I improved a lot. Two years ago, John Korir was ninth, I believe, and we ran a lot of that race together. Seeing him win it this year gives me some confidence for years in the future."

Conner Mantz Top American at the 2025 Boston Marathon

The Top Three Men's Finishers at the 2025 Boston Marathon

1. John Korir (2:04:45)
2. Felix Simbu (2:05:04)
3. Cybrian Kotut (2:05:04)

"I thought if I ran my my second half in 63:30 or faster, I'd be able to compete for the win," Mantz continued, further reported by Walker. "When John Korir made the move around Mile 20, I tried to go with it, but it was just too quick, and I thought I'd compete for a second."

Although he wasn't one of the top three finishers, Mantz appears to be in high spirits and proud of his performance, rightfully so. The Boston Marathon is notoriously challenging, particularly when taking into account sections such as "Heartbreak Hill." The next Abbott World Marathon Majors event takes place on Sunday for the long-standing TCS London Marathon.

