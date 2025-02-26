Top U.S. Cross-Country Skier Shares Inspiring Goals for Championships
The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025
The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway commence on Feb. 26 and run Through March 9. Over the course of 12 days, outstanding athletes will compete for titles in cross-country skiing, ski jumping, and the Nordic combined. Touted as the biggest festival in Norway, the Nordic Championships in Trondheim bring competitors and fans from around the world to create a vibrant and engaged community.
American Jessie Diggins
American Jessie Diggins, 33, stands out among the talented group of athletes as the most accomplished cross-country skier from the United States in history. She has won two World Cup overall titles, three Olympic medals (Bronze, Silver and Gold), six World Championship medals, and several other championships.
The decorated athlete will now focus on the championship events in Trondheim. Diggins remains motivated this season, and has set several goals for herself - though none of which directly tie to a shade of medal, or a podium at all. For Diggins, the process represents the reward.
"You are not your results," she wrote on social media. "Separate your self worth from the number next to your name. Your race day goals need to be about the process, not the result. Take time to really connect with someone every day. High stress environments are an opportunity to look out for one another," she continued.
While it's clear that competitive athletes strive for victories and podiums, Diggins appears to take a more mindful approach to the competition - particularly considering the injury she sustained last month. After experiencing intense pain in her foot, she received a plantar fasciitis diagnosis. What could have been a major setback turned into an opportunity for Diggins to buckle down and get to work. Jessie Diggins has a gret attitude!
"It was hard for me to walk," she stated, as reported by Nick McCarvel of the Olympics site. "I felt like I was tearing my foot in half... [But] I'm really lucky that my healing process has been freakishly fast."
The world has seen Diggins rise to the occasion time and time again — it's apparent that backing down is not in her nature. She places an emphasis on enjoying her sport and the journey it presents, as opposed to simply competing for titles. To watch Diggins as she takes on the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, check in on all events, which stream on Ski and Snowboard Live. Related Article on Jessie Diggins