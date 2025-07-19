Top WSL Championship Tour Surfers Knocked Out of J-Bay Open Finals
Patience was the name of the game at the J-Bay Open at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa. After a delay due to unfavorable conditions, events resumed, and major upsets occurred. Currently, the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour rankings are led by Molly Picklum of Australia and Yago Dora of Brazil. Picklum has amassed 61,145 points while Dora holds 51,430 points. All signs pointed toward the duo taking home the J-Bay victory, but events took a turn during the final round.
Bryan and O'Leary Clinch J-Bay Open Victory
During the men's semifinals, Yago Dora took the lead over American surfer Griffin Colapinto with a score of 16.76, edging out Colapinto's 16.33. Dora advanced to the finals and was pinned against rising star Connor O'Leary, who dominated Filipe Toledo in the semifinals. Toledo landed a score of 14.83, but it was no match for O'Leary's clean 10-point ride and his 6.33 wave for a combined 16.33.
With No. 1 surfer Dora competing against O'Leary, Dora was expected to take the victory, particularly once he landed a 7.00 wave. However, O'Leary was unwilling to back down. His first wave only amounted to a 3.33, but later pulled off an 8.17 and a 7.50, resulting in 15.67 points. Despite only picking up three waves, he excelled on the water and secured his first Championship Tour victory.
The women's category was just as gripping as spectators witnessed Gabriela Bryan knock No. 1 surfer Molly Picklum out of the finals. Picklum hit the ground running with a 7.67 and a 5.67, but she was unable to keep up the momentum as the heat progressed. In a shaky competition, Bryan posted a final score of 13,60, just barely ahead of Picklum's 13.34. Just two months prior, Bryan walked away with the Margaret River Pro victory — this has been the season of success for the young surfer.
The next stop on the 2025 Championship Tour will be in Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia, in August. As stated on the Red Bull website, "Teahupo'o, in Tahiti, might just be the most ferocious wave in the world." Needless to say, there will be plenty of thrills leading up to the WSL Finals.