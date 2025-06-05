Tough Competition Expected at the IFSC Boulder World Cup in Prague
The fourth International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder World Cup of the year has arrived in Prague, the Czech Republic, for another round of competition. The previous boulder event took place in Salt Lake City, where Sorato Anraku of Japan landed his third consecutive World Cup gold, and Mao Nakamura secured her first.
Overall, the 2025 Boulder World Cups have been dominated by 18-year-old Anraku. It didn't take long for the young athlete to leave his mark on the competition. With events now making their way toward Prague, spectators are left wondering if he will be able to clinch yet another victory.
However, things may not be as smooth for Anraku this time around, as legendary climber Adam Ondra is making an appearance at the competition. According to his website, Ondra has landed 22 gold medals within his 28 years of climbing. In true Ondra fashion, he likely has one thing on his mind—gold.
Anraku and Ondra Aim for Gold at the IFSC Boulder World Cup in Prague
Joining the events in Prague will include 20 athletes making their overall debut. Competition is tight when you consider the climbers who have consistently reached the podium throughout the season, but perhaps one of the newcomers will have what it takes to shake up the leader board.
The following athletes are scheduled to make their debut:
Women
Sofia Parrado (Colombia)
Adela Konarikova (Czechia)
Natalie Paarova (Czechia)
Sarina Ghaffari (Iran)
Tamar Cohen (Israel)
Stella Giacani (Italy)
Kaho Murakoshi (Japan)
Courtney Carol Schagen (South Africa)
Neza Zajc (Slovenia)
Francesca Walther (Switzerland)
Emilia Andersson (Sweden)
Men
Andrés Vila Andrés (Spain)
Hugo Martín Álvarez (Spain)
Oiva Laakso (Finland)
Matteo Reusa (Italy)
Yusuke Sugimoto (Japan)
Lukas Rymonis (Lithuania)
Fernando Ruiz Elizondo (Mexico)
Levin Straubhaar (Switzerland)
Linus Qvarnström (Sweden)
The Prague World Cup is gearing up to be the most intense competition of this season. However, Anraku said it best following his Salt Lake City performance: "Whatever happens, I don't give up. Just do all that I can."
As always, the athletes will be giving the competition their all—the margin for error is incredibly small. The event kicks off on Friday and will run through Sunday, with each competition available for live or on-demand viewing via the official IFSC YouTube channel.