Tourist Trampled to Death by Elephant After Trying to Protect Grandchildren
A tourist visiting Kruger National Park in South Africa recently lost his life after a gruesome encounter with an elephant.
According to a South African National Parks statement, the tourist was "charged and trampled" by an elephant near the park's Crocodile River.
"South African National Parks (SANParks) officials are at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family," they said in their statement. "Events leading up to the incident are currently under investigation."
In an updated statement released on Jan. 27, park officials shared that the victim was 59-year-old Shaik Adam Shabir Ammed who was reportedly trying to protect his two young grandchildren.
"Initial eyewitness accounts indicate that the family parked close to the Malelane reception area and the children ran past the bridge into the bush whereupon an individual elephant from a nearby herd charged them," they wrote. "The deceased rushed to assist the children and that is when he was chased and trampled by one of the animals."
Due to the extent of his injuries, the 59-year-old was unable to survive.
Kruger National Park is a popular tourist destination that offers safari rides, cultural experiences, and stunning accommodations.
The park provides tourists with a unique opportunity to see Africa's Big Five in person, including elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards, and buffalo. However, the experience is not without risk.
In speaking with a news source, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane shared details on the horrific incident.
"Suddenly the elephant came charging towards them [the children]. The eldest child is said to have managed to grab the youngest one, and both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off as he realized that the elephant was charging," said Ndubane.
The younger child had fallen down while the older boy attempted to help.
"The elephant came towards him and attacked him with its trunk. At this point their grandfather rushed to the children's aid when the elephant turned and trampled him."
His grandchildren, both of whom survived, are reported to be ages eleven and five, as reported by IOL News.
An investigation is still in progress while the Ammed family navigates this devastating loss.