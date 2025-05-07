Tragedy Strikes on Makalu - the World's Fifth Highest Mountain
Tragedy struck on Makalu (8,485m / 27,840 feet), the world’s fifth-highest peak, when Alex Pancoe, 39, of Chicago, apparently suffered cardiac arrest at Camp 2 (6,600m) on the 8,000-meter peak. This heartbreaking news came when Pancoe was acclimatizing on Makalu and preparing for his summit bid. ExplorersWeb reported that he felt ill when he arrived at Camp 2 shortly before he perished. Makalu, a pyramid-shaped peak near Mt. Everest, presents one of the world's most challenging climbs.
Latvian climber Saulius Damulevicius of Latvia talked with Pancoe as he descended from Camp 3. “I met Alex on my way down from Camp 3. I sat with them at 6,900m and observed them going down from there to Camp 2. [Alex] looked strong and in a good mood, and went down at a good pace. I understand that everything happened very fast. They had two nights at Camp 1, a night at Camp 2 + ‘touch 7,000m.’ They planned to have another night at Camp 2 before going down to wait for a summit window,” he said.
Pancoe was an accomplished climber, having climbed Mount Everest in 2019 and completed the iconic Seven Summits—the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Pancoe was on a Madison Mountaineering guided climb. Madison Mountaineering, founded and led by Garrett Madison, is an elite mountain guide service specializing in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks.
Madison Mountaineering is professional, conscientious, and places safety above all else. This tragedy strikes deep, and everyone involved is in my thoughts and prayers. Climbing too often reminds us of its risks and dangers, yet the call to the mountains is intense and rewarding. Though I never met Alex, I wish him eternal peace. Garrett Madison shared his thoughts on this tragedy.
We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of our teammate and dear friend, Alex Pancoe, who passed away unexpectedly on the evening of May 4th at Camp 2 on Makalu. Alex shared a tent with our expedition leader and guide, Terray Sylvester. The two had just finished dinner and were settling into their sleeping bags, chatting casually, when Alex suddenly became unresponsive. Despite hours of resuscitation efforts by Terray and our team of climbers and Sherpa at Camp 2, they were unable to revive him.
Earlier that day, Alex had been in high spirits, full of energy, and considered one of the strongest team members. He had been thoroughly enjoying the expedition. Above all, Alex was a devoted father who spoke often and lovingly about his children—they were the center of his world. His passing is a tremendous loss, and our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. - Madison Mountaineering Dispatches