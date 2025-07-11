Tragedy Strikes the Hardrock 100 Ultramarathon with Death of Runner
Tragedy struck the Hardrock 100 Ultramarathon this morning when an elite runner died just approximately six miles from the race’s starting line. Elaine Stypula of Detroit, 60, perished on the course this morning while attempting one of the most grueling ultra races in the world. The race, held annually in July in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, covers a mountainous 100.5 miles, with 33,000 feet of elevation gain and loss.
The Hardrock 100 loop, which reaches over 14,000 feet (Handies Peak – 14,048), starts and ends in the mountain town of Silverton. The course presents rugged terrain and features, including lightning, snow, extreme heat, and river crossings. Competitors face a 48-hour cutoff, and most complete the difficult race in approximately 35 hours.
Hardrock limits the field of their race to 146 runners selected by lottery, which creates an intimate environment. The Hrdrock 100 takes pride in cultivating a culture focused on humility, community, and environmental responsibility.
According to Marley Dickinson of Canadian Trail Running, a search and rescue call was issued at 9:02 a.m. local time near Colorado’s Little Giant Basin to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. Stypula was just one hour into the race when she collapsed. Emergency responders arrived and pronounced the competitor dead at 10:27 a.m. this morning.
While multiple wildfires had plagued the region in recent days, forcing residents to exercise caution when outdoors, the cause of the runner’s death is unknown at this time. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that they will investigate the tragic event and that additional information will be released as it becomes available.
The Hardrock organizing committee also issued a statement, expressing their remorse. “We are deeply saddened to share that a beloved member of our Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run family has passed away during this year’s event. Our hearts are with their family, friends, and fellow runners as we grieve this tremendous loss. We are committed to caring for runners, crews, volunteers, and all members of our community through the event’s duration and beyond.”
The exhausting race begins in the Little Giant Basin, which presents one of the most challenging sections of the entire race. It starts with a steep ascent from Silverton, where runners ascend approximately 3,300 feet over rugged alpine terrain. This was the area where Stypula engaged before passing away.
Stypula was an accomplished ultrarunner. She had participated in many of the world’s most challenging and prestigious ultra races, including the Marathon des Sables, Badwater 135, and UTMB Mont Blanc.