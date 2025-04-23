Trailblazer Paula Radcliffe "Signing Out" after the 2025 Boston Marathon
Paula Radcliffe, a 51-year-old elite distance runner, has thrived as a record-breaking machine. After taking a hiatus from competition, Radcliffe returned for the 2025 Tokyo Marathon and the 2025 Boston Marathon in hopes of clinching the Six Star Medal.
Introduced by the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2016, runners who complete each of the original six Marathon Majors will be awarded the prestigious medal. The six races do not include the most recent and seventh addition, the Sydney Marathon.
The Six Star Medal is the most prestigious award in marathon running, given to runners who have completed all six of the World Marathon Majors - the most iconic marathons in the world. The Marathon Majors include:
1. Tokyo Marathon
2. Boston Marathon
3. London Marathon
4. Berlin Marathon
5. Chicago Marathon
6. New York City Marathon
Legendary Paula Radcliffe Chases the Six Star Medal
At the 2025 Boston Marathon, Paula Radcliffe clocked a time of 2:53:44, which was several minutes faster than her time in Tokyo, where she finished in a time of 2:57:22. After completing the race in Boston, it was set in stone—Radcliffe had reached her goal of earning the coveted Six Star Medal.
"Wow, thank you, Boston. My calf went at 9 miles and I couldn't go full out from then on, but on the plus side, the foot is great and I got to savor and enjoy those @bostonmarathon crowds," She wrote on Instagram. "Pain was so worth it for that @wmmajors six star, especially getting one from one of my biggest idols in Joanie! And apart from the calves, I feel good afterwards."
"More memories completed, and that symmetry from March 1992 WXC to today is complete. That's me signing out on the roads now," she continued. "Lesson learned that my body is done with that."
Per Jonathan Turner of Run247, Radcliffe dominated in her age bracket of 50-54 after she came out on top of the other women in her category.
To celebrate her career and significant achievements, she sported Bib #215, which represented her previous long-standing women's marathon record of 2:15:25. It's safe to say that Radcliffe ended her competitive career on a positive note. Warm wishes and congratulations have come worldwide in honor and appreciation for Radcliffe as she hangs up her racing shoes.