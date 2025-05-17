Transform Your Game: Tips from a Former Professional Tennis Player
Play tennis with a world-ranked player and get science-based high-level support from the top in human performance coaching. Players like Rafael Nadal, a former number one ranked player in the world, have practiced here on the clay and regular courts in preparation for upcoming matches, and so can you. AdventureOnSI caught up with former world pro tennis player, Caroline Vis.
Caroline Vis is a professional former ninth-ranked world tennis pro. From first-timers to seasoned veterans, she will share with you how tennis can change your life for the better. She finds a way to provide amazing insight to get your game to another level, and she will inspire your inner ability to be calm and make those shots you may not think possible.
AdventureOnSI: In what ways do you deploy to help players fine-tune their game?
Caroline: It starts with preparation ( backswing) and footwork, positioning yourself behind the ball to get the most out of the swing. Fine-tuning and repetition with the right coach are key! I do all the lessons myself with the help of video recordings. We look at those on court and see where we need to make corrections. I have 20-plus years of teaching experience and can correct anyone’s technique in a short period of time.
AdventureOnSI: From your background as a semi-finalist at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, what has provided people with a difference in coaching?
Caroline: 40-plus years of playing tennis, 16 years of professional tennis, and 20 years of teaching help recognize technical errors, what it takes to win a match, and how to handle pressures. Different games that recreate the pressures that you could encounter in a match. Trying to simulate that in practice.
Austin, Exercise Physiology Guide, pours his heart into this while he has you working yours through a series of tests that will give you a snapshot of where you are in your personal health. But more importantly, the key element is the massive knowledge he shares that will specifically fit your needs to improve your health. Key takeaways to make you stronger, more durable, and adaptable for long-term enjoyment of your positive action life.
You will get hooked up to or stand on state-of-the-art health technology, be measured, stretched, and challenged in your cardiovascular system, and more to determine a better health regimen as we advance, and don’t worry, as they will follow up to check in and help keep you on track.