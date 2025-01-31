Transformative Wellness Resort from Oracle Co-Founder Prioritizes People
People here are a force for good. Ever wanted to play tennis with a world ranked player, check, get science based high level support from the tops in human performance coaching, calm from mindfulness guru and have body work done by magic hands? Yep, it is all here and much more. You should consider this place to recalibrate your health span clock for the better. If you need another nudge, of course you will have dreamy sleeps in the sweet digs, enjoy incredibly tasty, hand-crafted meals prepared by Sensei Nobu, and pause to take in the fact that you are dining in the only private Sensei by Nobu in the world.
Welcome to better you: Curiosity can take you to incredible places. But few can take you in, immerse you in their soul-filled and passionate world, and send you back, healthier, more mindful, grateful, nourished and reset to do things in the daily grind in a more meaningful way. It is the people who make the difference here.
Health span is key: Austin, Exercise Physiology Guide, pours his heart into this while he has you working yours through a series of tests that will give you a snapshot of where you are at in your personal health. But more importantly the key element is the massive knowledge that he shares that will specifically fit your needs to be better in your health. Key takeaways to make you stronger, more durable and adaptable for long-term enjoyment of your positive action life. You will get hooked up to or stand on state of the art health technology, measured, stretch, challenge your cardiovascular system and more to determine a better health regime going forward and don’t worry as they will follow up to check in and help keep you on track.
Swing with the best: Caroline, a professional former ninth ranked world tennis pro, from first timers to seasoned veterans, she will share with you how tennis can change your life for the better, as she finds the way to not only provide amazing insight to get your game to another level, but more importantly she will inspire your inner ability to be calm, and really make those shots that you may not think possible. Refining your tennis skills so you can swing into a lifelong game for life.
Take pause to better yourself: Amy, will take you away to another more relaxed place. You may even catch yourself in a dream-like nap state, that will feel beyond good. Learning meditation techniques that you can apply to bring your calm back during hectic regular times, or to apply as part of your daily health ritual.
Food energy is life: Be prepared to really enjoy incredibly prepared meals, as dining Sensei by Nobu, has a dedicated world-class team in the kitchen who have crafted a wonderful menu that you will want to try it all. Don’t miss the lobster tacos, or the lobster tempura, and the black miso cod. Off the charts nourishment full of taste that will have you satiated but don’t forget to enjoy the extra helping of goodness you will garner when you connect with the talented team who prepared the goodness for you.
Feel the goodness: Cat from the Sensei spa, said to be prepared to feel the difference and she was absolutely right. She worked the key areas of my body’s fascia network to release the stiffness and combined with her magic on my muscles, she created a real and measurable positive feeling and her body work significantly increased flexibility in key areas like shoulders and neck.
The good lasts a lifetime: Everybody must take their own journey, but applying the Sensei Way, of focusing on a fact based approach to well-being, rooted in three paths for everyday better life: Move, Nourish and Rest. We felt that this incredible team delivered on each of this in a meaningful way, in a way that was snackable and easily understandable, so we could really apply them in a way for lasting positive impact.
Leaving Sensei Porcupine Creek was for sure bittersweet. Like us, many of the guests depart feeling more energized and more connected to the moment and surroundings. But most importantly the overall experience, crafted with mutual support and shared journey towards better your overall health created a powerful beyond that extends beyond your stay.