Travelers Relish in New Opportunity to Spend Nights with Wild Animals at Safari Park
New African-style lodges are opening up to the public in the United Kingdom, and they are putting a new spin on the safari experience.
The one-of-a-kind lodging encounter is put on by the West Midlands Safari Park. Visitors can sleep near some of the most exotic animals alive, namely lions, tigers, giraffes, and rhinos. The lodges have been open since 2021, and the previous eight-lodge experience was limited as far as wild animals were concerned.
For 2025, however, Safari Park has added eight more lodges and a plethora of wild animals. This adventure is the only of its kind in Europe, and the unique collection of animals will contiue to grow.
Each lodge offers guests an original view of the park, with many of the structures staying true to their name. Some of the namesake lodges include the rhino lodge, the giraffe lodges, and the cheetah lodges. The rhino lodge includes two bedrooms and one bathroom, with a "chill-out" nest that highlights the rhino enclosure.
A collection of giraffe lodges will take guests to new heights with balconies that provide an eye-to-eye encounter with any one of the eight 19-foot-tall Rothschild giraffes on the property.
The elephant lodges and the cheetah lodges are located amongst the respective animal, with the new red panda lodges opening up for the 2025 season. The park will have 34 lodges available for stay, expanding their availability and guest interaction.
The immersive-nature of the establishment has had positive reviews among visitors, noting that no other safari experience can match the comfort that West Midlands offers. A stellar kitchen staff and reception staff are on-site, ensuring guests will be taken care of on their newest adventure.
Guests will never have such a luxurious safari experience elsewhere, and that is what makes West Midlands Safari Park stand out.
Their winter season was also shaken up with the institution of a North Pole interaction that immersed guests into a unique Santa-style safari.
The venue will continue to grow and expand the universe of European-style safari trips, especially as more and more visitors show interest.