Turkish Ski Resort Hotel Engulfed in Flames Killing at Least 66 Visitors
On Tuesday, a fire broke out at a ski resort hotel, the Grand Kartal Hotel, in northwestern Turkey.
The fire is believed to have to started in the hotel restaurant, quickly spreading to other areas.
"I heard screams around midnight, (hotel) residents were shouting for help," Baris Salgur, a nearby employee, told NTV television. "They asked for a blanket, saying they will jump... we did what we could, we brought rope, pillows, we brought a sofa. Some people threw themselves once the flames approached them."
According to CBS News, firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire due to the location of the hotel, which reportedly backs onto a cliff.
After a grueling 12 hours, the fire was extinguished.
At the time of the incident, 230 people were staying at the hotel. Roughly 66 of those individuals lost their lives, some of whom died after jumping from the building, trying to escape the flames.
"I pray to God for mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya, and I wish a speedy recovery to our injured," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on X.
"I would like to convey my wishes for a speedy recovery to all my brothers and sisters and to Bolu who were affected by this tragic incident, which we have been following closely from the very beginning through our relevant institutions and for which investigations have been immediately initiated."
On a separate X page, Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc reported that four people, including the business owner, have been detained for investigation.
Additionally, the post states that five experts have been assigned to determine the cause of the fire.
"Every stage of the investigation is carried out with great care and senstitivty," Yilmaz Tunc explained.
Individuals who survived the tragedy are now being housed in a nearby hotel.