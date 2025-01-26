Turn Your Attention to the Sky for Can't Miss Meteor Showers in 2025
Meteor showers offer some of the best stargazing experiences, as light streaks across the sky in a dazzling display. 2025 promises an exciting lineup of celestial events, including more than a few can't-miss meteor showers.
Meteor Shower Viewing Tips
To see meteor showers in all their celestial glory, there are a few tips and tricks that might help you out.
It's important to get away from light pollution as much as possible. Consider visiting your nearest dark-sky park, or even one of the darkest national parks our country has to offer.
You should also allow your eyes to adjust to a dark sky. This means no artificial white light (yes, including cell phones) for up to 20 minutes. If you absolutely must use a light source, make sure it's a red light such as a headlamp.
Learning the constellations can help you locate meteors more efficiently, and makes for a better stargazing experience overall. You can use helpful apps to aid your learning process, or even take a stargazing course.
This one may seem obvious, but check the conditions before venturing out for meteor watching. If it's cloudy, rainy, or there's been a full moon, viewing will be limited.
Best Meteor Showers in 2025
Lyrids (April): this meteor shower peaks on April 22, 2025. Viewers can expect to see up to 18 meteors per hour under the right conditions, the majority of which will be between the constellations of Lyra and Hercules.
Eta Aquarids (May): the Eta Aquarids are best observed from the southern hemisphere, but northern viewers might still be able to catch a glimpse if they're close to the equator. This meteor shower peaks just after midnight (local time) on May 5, 2025, from the constellation Aquarius.
Perseids (August): the Perseids is arguably one of the most famous and visible meteor showers in the northern hemisphere, firing off up to 100 visible 'shooting stars' in clear conditions. This year, the shower will peak on August 12, 2025, visible after 11 PM local time. Unfortunately, the Perseids peak only 3 days after a full moon, which will markedly reduce visibility, but viewers should still expect a good show.
Draconids (October): this meteor shower will peak on October 8, 2025, and is one of the quieter showers of the year. Only a handful of meteors are expected to be visible every hour, but its proximity to Indigenous Peoples' Day makes it a great opportunity to take a few days off and travel to a dark-sky park for optimal viewing.
Orionids (October): like the Eta Aquarids, this meteor shower is a byproduct of Halley's comet, one of the most famous celestial bodies in the heavens. The Orionids will peak on October 21, 2025, at 2 AM local time. Viewers can expect up to 20 meteors an hour under clear conditions near Orion, an easy constellation to spot thanks to its iconic three-star 'belt.'
Geminids (December): the Geminid meteor shower is one of the most prolific of the year, offering up nearly 120 meteors per hour under clear skies. This event is expected to reach its peak overnight December 13-14, 2025, with the best viewing conditions around midnight. With moonrise at 2 AM (and the moon being only 37% full), there should be optimal conditions for meteor-watching, barring any clouds.