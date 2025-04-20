Two Elite Runners Announce Withdrawal From 2025 TCS London Marathon
As one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, the TCS London Marathon stands as one of the most iconic races one could compete in. The first race was held in 1981, where approximately 7,747 runners competed, per the official Abbott World Marathon Majors website. Over the years, the race has continuously gained more traction with international runners gathering together to compete. For reference, there were over 50,000 runners at the 2024 event.
Athletes have experienced triumphs and tribulations with each passing year—records have been set and broken. The upcoming 2025 TCS London Marathon is marked for April 27 and there's a strong possibility that more records will be set.
Elite Runners Withdraw from London Marathon
While the race will see some returning victors, including a 40-year-old Eliud Kipchoge, well-loved former winner Peres Jepchirchir and current world record holder Ruth Chepngetich will not be in attendance.
Jepchirchir came in first place in the women's category at the 2024 London Marathon after clocking a time of 2:16:16. Chepngetich placed ninth during last year's event with a time of 2:24:36, but that didn't stop her from pushing forward and snagging the 2:09:56 women's world record at the 2024 Chicago Marathon.
"I'm not in the right place mentally or physically to race my best in London, and I am therefore withdrawing," said Chepngetich, per the London Marathon media team. Jepchirchir also made a statement regarding her unfortunate withdrawal, as reported by the organization.
"Winning last year's TCS London Marathon was one of the highlights of my career and I was very much looking forward to returning this year to defend my title. Unfortunately, my injury has made this impossible but I am focused on getting healthy again and hope to return to London again in the future when I'm fully fit."
While disappointing not to, have the pair competing this year, an athlete's best gift is having the ability to know when to call it. This time away from the race could allow the women to heal, refocus and eventually return to competition.