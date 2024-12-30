Adventure On SI

Two Men Die in Washington Forest While Searching for Sasquatch

Two Oregon men were found deceased in a Washington forest on Dec. 29. Authorities say the pair was out searching for Sasquatch.

Maria Aldrich

Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Gifford Pinchot National Forest / Unsplash

After venturing out into a Washington forest, two Oregon men died while on a hunt for Sasquatch, who they were hoping to spot on their trip.

The Sasquatch is believed by many to lurk in the forest of the Pacific Northwest. Some believers dedicate their entire lives to finding proof of the creature.

On Christmas Day at around 1:00 a.m., a family member reported the pair missing. According to authorities, the men were supposed to return home on Christmas Eve.

The vehicle that the men had driven was found via Flock camera on the southern border of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, providing insight as to where they may have been.

An extensive multi-day search mission involving 60 volunteers led to rescue personnel locating the deceased individuals.

"After a grueling, three-day search over difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, the 59-year-old male and 37-year-old male, both from Portland, Oregon, who were reported missing/endangered were located, deceased, in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest," the Skamania County Sheriff's Office wrote on their social media page. "Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness."

Included in the massive search was the Skamania County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, P.N.W. Search and Rescue, Klickitat County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Silver Star Search and Rescue, Crag Rats, Hood River County Sheriff's Office, and Wasco County Search and Rescue.

"The Skamania County Sheriff's Office would like to recognize the exceptional volunteers who sacrificed time away from their families during Christmas to assist our agency with this mission. These phenomenal volunteers also fought through freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall, and heavily wooded terrain," authorities wrote on social media.

This fatal outcome serves as a key reminder to hikers that when venturing into the wilderness, each individual should pack necessary equipment, leave a detailed itinerary at home, and decide on an appropriate turnaround time to avoid being stranded in the forest in treacherous conditions.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News