Two Mountaineers Perish, Three Rescued on Carstensz Pyramid
Puncak Jaya, or Carstensz Pyramid (“CP”), located in Indonesia, stands 16,024 feet. The mountain remained closed to foreigners from 2019 through most of 2024 due to unrest in Western Papua.
The conflict, between the government of Indonesia and the rebels of the ‘Free Papua’ coalition, presented untenable conditions for tourists, including climbers, during this combustible period. A brief climbing opportunity last year mobilized mountaineers from around the world to climb one of the Seven Summits.
Tragedy on Carstensz
After another closure, CP opened again to climbers last month, and tragedy soon descended on the controversial mountain. Angela Benavides recently reported in an article for ExplorersWeb that two fatalities occurred on Carstensz Pyramid this past weekend. Lilie Wijayati and Elsa Laksono, both 60 and from Jakarta, apparently succumbed to exposure while attempting to descend from the peak's summit.
Three teammates were rescued after also suffering from the frigid weather and exposure. The five climbers had lagged behind 15 other local and foreign climbers while descending from the summit, and were engulfed in deteriorating weather.
Three Climbers Rescued
They all rested in an area known as Second Terrace, but Wijayati and Laksono did not survive the night. Elite mountaineer and guide, Garrett Madison of Madison Mountaineering, along with guides Ben Jones and Tashi Lakpa Sherpa rescued the other three climbers - Indira Alaika, Alvin Reggy, and Saroni.
Though suffering from hypothermia and exposure, the experienced mountaineers were able to guide the survivors back to Base Camp, and to a nearby hospital. Since Carstensz Pyramid reopened late last year, two other climbers died on the mountain – an Indonesian climber of Chinese descent apparently died of a heart attack, and another died after falling.
Though not extremely high, the weather on Carstensz Pyramid varies greatly, from blazing tropical heat during the initial trek- in, to frigid temperatures and unstable conditions on the upper mountain. Madison had noted that the team climbed in “Scottish conditions,” – meaning rocks covered in ice, which makes climbing more difficult.
Punchak Jaya
Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid), the highest peak in Oceania, and often included as one of the Seven Summits, stands in the Sudirman Range of the western central highlands of Papua Province, Indonesia. The mountain was first climbed in 1962 by Heinrich Harrer - the renowned Austrian mountaineer who wrote "Seven Years in Tibet."
Puncak Jaya's glaciated rugged summit makes it one of the few places in the tropics where permanent ice exists. Many mountaineers seeking to complete the Seven Summits often include Carstensz Pyramid as an eighth summit for safe measure.
The Seven Summits Debate
The ‘Seven Summits’ comprised of the highest peak on each of the seven continents, includes Australia – so contended the late Dick Bass. Bass became the first person in history to climb all Seven Summits in 1985. But others questioned Australia as a continent, and a debate since ensued.
The debate centers around whether Australia or Australasia (Oceania) deserves the designation as a continent. Australasia includes Australia and two additional subrealms - New Zealand and the Australasian Islands, and East Indonesia. The debate continues. Related Adventure Article