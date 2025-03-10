Two Norwegian Athletes Disqualified From FIS Nordic World Ski Championships
Disqualifications at the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships
The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim showcased incredible performances and results from teams representing several countries. However, Norway shined at an another entirely higher level than the competition in these Championships, earning a total of 32 medals. While the Norwegian athletes dominated the competition, their accomplishments quickly met scrutiny when two of their team members allegedly cheated the system and were disqualified. The allegations rocked the Championships and marginalized the Norwegian team's credibility.
Accusation of Manipulated Ski Suits
On March 6th, Norway's men's ski jumping team secured a podium win, but soon learned that two members of their team violated rules, and were disqualified for wearing manipulated suits with reinforced threads during the men's large hill event. The accused ski jumpers, Marius Lindvik, 26, and Johann André Forfang, 29, and the Norwegian team are working through the accusations. Lindvik stated on his Instagram story that he was unaware that his suit had been altered.
"This has been a nightmare," he wrote. "I'm broken and sad. I did not know that my suit was being manipulated and I would never have used it if I knew. It's hard for me to put words on what I feel right now."
In a press conference on Sunday, general manager of the Norwegian Ski Federation, Jan-Erik Aalbu, weighed in on the issue. In a candid statement, Aalbu shared, "The support system has explained that, on Friday, they chose to put a reinforced thread in the jumpsuit of Forfang and Lindvik. This was done knowing that this is not within the regulations, but with a belief that it would not be discovered by FIS' equipment controller."
Lindvik and Forfang are both naturally gifted athletes who would have excelled in the sport without any form of manipulation. Lindvik is an Olympic Gold Medalist, and Forfang is a two-time Olympic medalist. Aalbu acknowledged the defeat and appeared to accept the consequences. An investigation, now underway, will look further into the incident and theNorwegian team and their equipment.