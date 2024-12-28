Two Olympic Skiers Involved In Major Collision Calling Italian Course Into Question
Cyprien Sarrazin, known as the "French standout skier", is currently undergoing surgery to repair a brain bleed he suffered in major collision with fellow skier, Pietro Zazzi.
After the two skiers began training for the World Cup downhill in Bormio, Italy, a poorly maintained course caused the two athletes to crash. Both men were airlifted to the local hospital, each suffering intense injuries that will require procedures.
Zazzi was reported to have suffered "a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula of his right leg" and he will undergo his surgery this Saturday.
Sarrazin, however, is in critical condition, and medical teams have decided to begin draining the subdural haematoma he suffered in the accident.
Prior to this most recent accident, Swiss skier Josua Mettler also had an incident on Friday on the same slope. His accident resulted in a knee injury that is being further assessed in his home country.
These injuries have brought to light a significant issue regarding the Stelvio slope, which is the current site for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. The Milan-Cortina Olympics will need to reevaluate their strategy if injuries of this caliber continue.
Sarrazin's teammate, Nils Allègre commented on this slope, bashing those responsible for this course. He has even gone as far as saying that even one year in advance is not enough to fix the damage done.
"Maybe it's not something everyone agrees with, but it's my opinion and it's deep-seated. It's not right. I don't know what they're trying to prove, but a year ahead of organizing the Olympics, having a course like this -- they don't deserve to have the Olympic Games here," said Allègre.
Of course, the race director Omar Galli went against these claims, stating that his team had implemented a number of updated safety features since opening the run. He credits his team as they work tirelessly to make the courses as safe as possible.
Each athlete has their own opinions, however, Allègre will stand firm on his soap box that Bormio should not be allowed to host the 2026 Olympics.
To add insult to injury, Galli went on to say that "human error" must not be overlooked when evaluating the accidents that have occured on the Stelvio slope. He cites the Sarrazin and Zazzi crash, stating that both skiers caught an edge, resulting in their crash.
ESPN's News Services provided their description on how Sarrazin's crash occurred:
"The 30-year-old Frenchman was on course for another good time in Friday's second session when he appeared to hit a bump and lost control as he was catapulted into the air, landing on his back and sliding a long way down before being brought to a halt by the safety netting on the side."
Sarrazin's condition will continue to be monitored as the procedure carries on, and more news will be put out as both of the skiers recover.