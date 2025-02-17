Two Professional Surfers Clinch Finals at 2025 Surf Abu Dhabi Pro
On Sunday, Feb. 16, the 2025 Surf Abu Dhabi Pro concluded after two surfers claimed victory. Italo Ferreira and Caitlin Simmers, both well-accomplished athletes, were able to clinch the win. The 30-year-old Ferreira from Brazil came out on top in the men's competition, defeating Indonesian surfer Rio Waida who placed second, after securing a 8.67 score on the right, 8.60 on the left and a heat total of 17.27.
"I woke up today, and I was watching, moving, and preparing my mind for those runs," he stated, as reported by Surfer Today. "In a wave pool, it's always super exciting when I have a wave or a chance to perform. You're always going harder and bigger, and that's what I did, you know. I was so glad to have those moments and have all my team behind."
The women's victory was earned by 19-year-old American Olympian, Caitlin Simmers, who received scores of 8.67 (Right 1) and 7.43 (Left 2) — her heat total came to 16.10, allowing her to take home the win over Molly Picklum.
"I feel like when Molly and I are out there, we just laugh at each other. It's pretty fun," said Simmers. "The most pressure you're going to feel is when you're in a wave pool waiting for your wave, and you know exactly what you need, and you know you're going to get the opportunity to get it, but you don't know if you're actually going to like, it's pretty much you got to just use skill."
"All I can think of is really just how thankful I am, honestly," she explained. "I'm thankful for surfing, for just being able to ride waves. It's like the funnest thing ever, I really enjoy it."
Simmers is certainly no stranger to competition. In fact, she competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, along with the ISA World Junior Championships and WSL World Championships. Witnessing her reach such success does not come as a surprise. While the 2025 Surf Abu Dhabi Pro is now completed, the surf community awaits the next competitive appearance for both Ferreira and Simmers.