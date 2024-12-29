Two Sailors Killed During Yacht Race After Intense Weather Strikes
The historical Sydney Hobart Yacht Race kicked off earlier this week. For 78 years, the renowned race has piqued the interest of dedicated sailors from all over.
The 2024 turnout was no different, although the race tragically took the lives of two skilled men when they were killed by a sail boom, a horizontal spar that covers the bottom edge of a sail. While both men died of the same cause, the accidents happened two hours apart.
One individual was a 55-year-old man from Western Australia on Flying Fish Arctos, and the second was a 65-year-old from South Australia who was on Bowline.
"Fly Fishing Arctos was sailing approximately 30 nautical miles east/south-east of Ulladulla when the incident occurred. Fellow crew members performed CPR, but they could not revive their fellow crew," Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) wrote in a statement.
"Bowline was approximately 30nm east/north-east of Batemans Bay and crew members administered CPR. A short time later officers from the Marine Area Command were informed that CPR had been unsuccessful."
Despite the tragedy, the race continued, with sailors working tirelessly to complete the event. Due to the dreadful conditions, several other yachts withdrew from the competition.
"The conditions are challenging, but they're not excessive," said David Jacobs, CYCA Vice Commodore in a statement. So we've got sort of winds at about 25 knots coming from the north seas around about two meters or thereabouts, so the conditions that most of the sailors would normally easily handle."
According to AP News, safety protocols for the race were evaluated and adjusted in 1998 after six sailors died in storms during the event. Since the first race took place in the 1940s, 13 sailors have been killed while competing.
"As these incidents are being dealt with by the Water Police and all family members are yet to be contacted, we cannot provide further details at this stage," the CYCA wrote. "Our thoughts are with the crews, family and friends of the deceased."