Two Teenagers in Intensive Care After Ski Lift Collapses in Spain
On Saturday, multiple skiers were injured after a 50-foot ski lift collapsed in northern Spain.
Following the incident, RTVE reported, "One of the pulleys that returned the chairlift came loose at around 12:00 at the end of the summit of Canal Roya, causing part of the structure to fall and a failure in the tension of the mechanism, with a strong jolt that destabilized the seats, some of which were left upside down."
The incident left around 80 people trapped in the lift before rescue teams were able to assist.
Two teenage women were among the group requiring further medical treatment.
According to local reports, two 18-year-old women are currently in intensive care units after being airlifted to a nearby hospital in Zaragoza, Spain. Updates on their condition have not been released at this time.
Although officials initially believed that roughly 30 people were injured in the collapse, it is now confirmed by the resort that roughly 15 people were injured. Of the 15, ten skiers were transported to the hospital, as stated by BBC.
Jaime Pelegri, a skier at the scene, spoke with Sky News regarding the collapse:
"We were still going up, it looked like the cable lost tensity. So at the same time, all of the chairs in the lift started to fall, and we actually were a part of that," he said.
Images of the incident have been floating around social media, shocking viewers all over the world.
An investigation remains in place at the resort as authorities work diligently to determine what caused the dangerous event.
"The facility comes with all permits and inspections," the resort wrote in a statement. "The protocols for rescue and transfer of wounded have worked properly, evacuating all the uphill users within two and half hours."