Two World Record Holders Secure Gold at IFSC Speed World Cup Chamonix
Speed climbing took center stage at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Chamonix, France, this weekend, sharing the venue with Lead athletes. The Lead discipline has yet to conclude, but Speed climbers just wrapped up a stellar competition. Two speed climbing world record holders participated in the gripping events, inevitably leading to a charged environment.
Aleksandra Mirosław and Sam Watson Claim Speed Climbing Victory
Right off the bat, Polish climber Aleksandra Mirosław hit the ground running in Chamonix. During qualifications, she took first place with a score of 6.38 seconds, ultimately securing a spot in the finals. Clocking a remarkable time of 6.19 seconds in the finals, she earned herself yet another gold medal two months after her World Cup victory in Bali.
Mirosław has been the women's speed climbing world record holder for several years now, breaking her own record time and time again. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, she posted a time of 6.06 seconds, which remains untouched.
Finishing with the silver medal for the women's category was Desak Made Rita Kusuma Dewi of Indonesia (6.46 seconds) while American Emma Hunt secured bronze (6.35). Coincidentally, the three medalists placed in the same order as they did during qualifications.
However, the men's competition saw some more movement throughout the event. Jianguo Long of China took the lead during qualifications after clocking 4.78 seconds, followed by Amir Maimuratov in second and Sam Watson in third. After Watson had a disappointing false start in Kraków, he appeared ready to make a comeback in Chamonix.
During the finals, he redeemed himself after landing a time of 4.65, which awarded him the gold medal. Watson was on the cusp of breaking his world record of 4.64 seconds, but was just off the mark. Sharing the podium with Watson was Rishat Khaibullin of Kazakhstan with silver and American teammate Zach Hammer with bronze.
Mirosław and Watson remain the speed climbing world record holders, but neither of them posted faster times in Chamonix. Just as the medals are always up for grabs in IFSC competitions, so are the world records, although setting a new record will require unthinkable speed.