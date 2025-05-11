Tyler Andrews' Attempted Speed Record on Mount Everest Abandoned
Mountaineer and endurance athlete, Tyler Andrews, took off yesterday from Mt. Everest base camp in an attempt to break the round-trip speed record to the summit of the highest mountain in the world (29,029 feet).
The route to the top of Everest had just been completed by 8K Expeditions two days before. Andrews climbed alone, though with support from his friend and longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, who provided support in the Icefall and portions of the descent. Trusted Dawa Stephen Sherpa from Asian Trekking handled logistics.
Data from Andrews’ InReach tracker device revealed his exceptional pace through the treacherous Icefall, as reported by ExplorersWeb. His fast pace continued past Camp 1 (19,900 feet) at the top of the Icefall, onto the Western Cwm, and to Camp 2 (21,000 feet).
Data shows a declining pace as he climbed the steep and icy Lhotse Face on his way to Camp 3 (23,500 feet), midway up the face. Camp 3 marked where Andrews turned back and ended his speed record attempt.
Before his amazing mountaineering feats, Andrews was known primarily as an exceptional trail runner. Andrews recently ultimately focused on high mountains and continued setting speed records. Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) endeavors in his epic adventure career.
Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He added another speed record last season with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also owns the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and others.
This season, his sights were squarely on the Everest speed record. “In May 2025, I will try to set a new world record for the fastest ascent of Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen. I'm motivated by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. At 29,029 feet, Everest is the obvious culmination," he said.
We don’t know the reasons for his turnaround at Camp 3, almost 6,000 feet from the summit, but we look forward to catching up with Andrews and learning about his next move. We hope his plans include another speed record attempt and wish him the best.