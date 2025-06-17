U.S. Ski and Snowboard and Stifel Announce Athlete of the Year Awards
During the 2024-25 ski season, astonishing records were broken, obstacles were overcome, and athletes thrived on and off the slopes. U.S. skiers served as powerful forces on the slopes, showing unceasing passion and grit with each passing race.
To recognize the remarkable athletes who continued to deliver strong results throughout the 2024-25 season, Stifel and U.S. Ski and Snowboard have honored several skiers through their third annual Stifel Awards. Each year, the organization presents a series of awards to its athletes, including Athlete of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Best Comeback, Most Improved, and Staff Member of the Year.
"The winners of of the Stifel Awards are more than deserving for what they accomplished this season," said U.S. Ski and Snowboard Chief of Sport Anouk Patty, per the organization's announcement. "The 2024-25 season was successful on all fronts and a large part of that is due to the team behind the team. Thank you to Stifel for honoring our athletes and staff!"
Athlete of the Year Awards Presented to Nine Stifel U.S. Ski Team Competitors
For 2024-25, the Athlete of the Year recipients include:
Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Alpine Ski Team)
Lauren Macuga (Alpine Ski Team)
Jaelin Kauf (Freestyle Ski Team, Moguls Team)
Chris Lillis (Freestyle Ski Team, Aerials Team)
Gus Schumacher (Cross Country Ski Team)
Jessie Diggins (Cross Country Ski Team)
Alex Hall (Freeski Team)
Rell Harwood (Freeski Team)
Saylor O'Brien (Para Alpine Ski Team)
As explained by U.S. Ski and Snowboard, recipients are selected by a vote made by their teammates and staff members. In addition to the award, each recipient receives $1,000 to commemorate their efforts.
Helping the athletes become the best version of themselves were five dedicated staff members who received the Staff Member of the Year Award, including:
Zan Spilar, Women's Tech Team Coach (Alpine Ski Team)
Jill Radzinski, Athletic Trainer (Freestyle Ski Team, Moguls Team)
Stanislav Kravchuk, World Cup Coach (Freestyle Ski Team, Aerials Team)
Kristen Bourne, World Cup Coach (Cross Country Ski Team)
Erin Doyle, Freeski Team Manager/Press Officer (Freeski Team)
To achieve such success in a given sport, it truly takes a village of athletes, coaches, trainers, and support staff. Once the 2025-26 season approaches, spectators can look forward to witnessing U.S. ski magic on slopes, with rising rookies and veteran skiers coming together.