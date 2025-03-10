U.S. Ski and Snowboard Announces Snowboard World Championships Team
The 2025 U.S. Snowboard Team Park and Pipe World Championships
The 2025 Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team Park and Pipe World Championships roster was recently released byU.S. Ski and Snowboard. The talented team features several celebrated athletes among the 16 park and pipe riders representing the U.S. in Engadin, Switzerland, March 17-30. U.S. Snowboard Sport Director Rick Bower commented on the exciting team upon the roster release.
“Our 2025 park and pipe World Championships roster is absolutely stacked, complete with World Cup winners, world champions and Olympians. The depth of the squad speaks volumes of the team’s success this season. Big names in the sport like 2025 Crystal Globe winner Maddie Mastro and the top-ranked WSPL rider Chloe Kim highlight the halfpipe squad while the strength of the slope roster is undeniable, with all four men’s team athletes having a World Cup victory to their name." - U.S. Ski and Snowboard
Halfpipe Team
Women's Team
Maddie Mastro, competing in her fourth career World Championships, leads the women’s team after winning the 2024-2025 FIS Crstal Globe. She also took the silver medal in the 2021 World Championships. Chloe Kim, making her third career World Championships, took the gold medal in both the 2019 and 2021 World Championships. Maddy Schaffrick and Sonora Alba will make their first appearances in these Championships to round out the women’s team.
Men's Team
Chase Josey, entering his fifth World Championships for the U.S. Team, leads the talented men’s team. Second-time Championships competitor Lucas Foster with join Josey, as will first-timers Alessandro Barbieri (16-years-old) and Jason Wolle from Winter Park.
"So hyped to be headed to World Championships with this talented roster," said head coach Danny Kass to U.S. Ski and Snowboard. "Coming out of Calgary with Alessandro's first career podium and Maddie's Crystal Globe gives us great momentum heading into the final contest of the season. This crew is ready to put on a show."
Slopestyle/Big Air Team
Women's Team
Olympic silver medalist Julia Marino leads the women’s slopestyle and big air team, competing her third World Championships. 2024 Junior World Championships big air gold medalist Rebecca Flynn and Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team rookies Hahna Norman and Lily Dhawornvej join Marino on the U.S. squad.
Men's Team
Veterans Red Gerard and Dusty Henricksen lead the men’s slopestyle and big air team. Talented 16-year-old Ollie Martin, coming off his first career World Cup victory (and podium) at the Calgary Snow Rodeo and Sean FitzSimons join the Gerard and Hendrickson to round out the team.
"The strength of this slopestyle roster lies in the camaraderie and depth," head coach Mike Ramirez told the organization. "I truly believe that when it comes to selections like this, it's the hardest team in the world to make. Every rider on the World Championships team has stepped up and earned their spot. We've got a fantastic mix of grizzled veterans and some exciting young talent on the rise."
The 2025 FIS Snowboard World Championships begins March 17. Event schedules and broadcast information can be found on the event's website.