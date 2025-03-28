U.S. Ski Team, Sun Valley, Shine at FIS Ski World Cup Finals
Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals – 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals
The World Cup Ski Finals concluded yesterday in historic Sun Valley, Idaho. The first destination ski resort in the country rose to the occasion, hosting the world's best alpine ski racers for the 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals. The finals took place outside of Europe for the first time in seven years, and the U.S.-based resort did not disappoint. U.S. Ski and Snowboard reported that tens of thousands of fans from around the world descended upon Sun Valley to take in the elite racing and the festival-like atmosphere presented during the week-long event.
“The Stifel Sun Valley Finals was a fabulous event, and we are thrilled with how the community came together for such an important week and we had some great performances from our athletes,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Sun Valley was an extraordinary host - we are so appreciative of all the work that went into pulling off such a successful event. The support from the local community and our partners elevated the entire week and showcased how passionate America is for ski racing.”
The World Cup Finals featured the top-25 women and top-25 men in the disciplines of downhill, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom racing for induvial titles and the season-long points contest for the coveted Crystal Globes. The only major disappointment came when the downhill races were canceled on the first planned day of racing due to high winds. Unfortunately, the downhill was not rescheduled. Consequently, the points leaders for the men and women going into the finals secured the Crystal Globes for the discipline.
American Success
The Stifel U.S. Ski Team performed well in these races. Lindsey Vonn returned to her superstar ways by taking the silver medal in the super-G. Because of injuries suffered throughout her career, Vonn retired in 2019. She committed to a comeback, and rejoined the U.S. Ski Team and World Cup competition last year. Vonn, 40 and the now the oldest ski racer to make a World Cup podium, had not done so since 2018.
Mikaela Shiffrin wowed the crowd and country when she crushed the slalom event to earn her 101st World Cup victory. The win increased her record of most World Cup wins. She also owns the record for most World Cup podiums at 157. Americans Ben Ritchie took 7th place in the men’s slalom, AJ took 8th in the women’s super-G, and Lauren Macuga finished 4th overall in the women’s downhill standings.
Sun Valley Shines
It was truly a world-class showing for the American skiers, and for Sun Valley, Idaho. The atmosphere at the venue was electric from start to finish in this historic ski town and resort. Congratulations to the community, and all the volunteers that made the Sun Valley World Cup Finals so special. The 2024-25 World Cup ski season concluded on a very high note.
"We are incredibly proud of the success of this event and the overwhelming support from athletes, fans and partners who made it possible,” said Stacey Ehleringer, Stifel Sun Valley Finals local organizing chair. “Sun Valley has a deep-rooted passion for the sport, and we hope to build on this momentum with the goal of bringing the Finals back in 2027. The legacy of this competition will continue to inspire younger generations, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best skiers back to our slopes in the near future."
“The Stifel Sun Valley Finals is a testament to how our community has come together, celebrating both the achievements of our athletes and the enduring legacy of Sun Valley as a premier ski destination,” said Pete Sonntag, COO of Sun Valley Resort. “With resoundingly positive feedback on the course features and construction and a deep appreciation for the sport’s rich history, this event marks an exciting chapter for the future of alpine skiing. It’s an opportunity to honor our past while uniting athletes, fans and the entire ski community in a shared passion for the sport.”