Ultrarunning Star Attempts FKT on America's Brutal Appalachian Trail
Ultrarunning superstar John Kelly will try to set the record time running the Appalachian Trail. This monstrous task, a point-to-point behemoth distance of 2,200 miles, is not for the faint of heart. The distance is incredibly long, with unpredictable weather, difficult trail conditions, and significant vertical gain—such an endeavor tests even the most accomplished runners, including John Kelly.
John Kelly, an American ultrarunning legend, has a track record of doing the impossible. John has completed three Barkley Marathons, which is an incredible achievement. He has also set many Fastest Known Times (FKTs), including the 268-mile Pennine Way, which he completed in 2021. John is determined, methodical, and gritty on the trail. He honed his abilities and system through massive dedication to pre-training. He arrived at this challenge with the physical and mental strength to complete the task.
But still, the Appalachian Trail is a beast, and the current FKT is held by Tara Dower, who shredded the roughly 2,200 miles in 40 days, 18 hours, and five minutes, spanning 14 US States, from Maine to Georgia, on the backbone of the trail's namesake mountain range. It is known as one of the most challenging backpacking long routes in America. Typically, only sections of the trail are attempted in single endeavors. To put this feat into perspective, 5 to 7 months is the usual time it takes backpackers to complete the trail.
This trail may be the most significant ultrarunning feat in America. The weather has played a crucial role in determining whether people can even complete the Appalachian Trail, let alone attempt to break the current FKT. It can snow at any time; you may encounter deep, muddy sections or navigate dangerous, rocky routes. One of the motivations for John’s run is to showcase the people who are rebuilding the massive trail damage caused by the recent Hurricane Helene, which severely damaged sections of this historic trail.