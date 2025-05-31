Unbound - The World's Premier Gravel Bike Race: Watch Live
Unbound, among the most revered and challenging gravel bike races in the world, takes place this weekend. In traditional bicycle racing, the Monuments of Cycling comprise five epic and historical one-day cycling events, known as the ‘Classics’.
These races – the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Lombardy, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege- have earned the Monuments distinction over one hundred years of historic racing. The Belgian Waffle Ride, a premier and extremely challenging gravel race, has inspired the creation of the Monuments of Gravel - a nod to the great Monuments of Cycling.
The Monuments of Gravel are represented by the five most prestigious gravel races chosen by elite gravel racers, race promoters, and VeloNews readers. Gravel racing has become a prominent facet of the cycling world, renowned for its grueling and creative courses, as well as passionate cycling communities.
Unbound: Among the Monuments of Gravel - America's Premier Race
Among the numerous events held globally, certain races have been chosen as the Monuments of Gravel racing due to their prestige, history, and the epic courses they present. These races are the ultimate tests of gravel racing for both professional riders and amateurs. The five current Monuments: Rebecca’s Private Idaho, Unbound Gravel, the Belgian Waffle Ride, The Mid South, and SBT GRVL.
Unbound Gravel - May 29-June 1
Unbound Gravel, formerly known as Dirty Kanza, is held annually in early June in Emporia, Kansas. The marquee race of Unbound Gravel covers 200 miles over demanding rock and gravel terrain. In addition to the 200-mile course, the event also offers four additional races covering various lengths: 350 miles, 100 miles, 50 miles, and a 25-mile introductory course. Unbound Gravel features the rugged Flint Hills of Kansas - a mix of gravel roads, dirt paths, rocky sections, and steep climbs.
To be unbound is to be untethered and unrestrained. The term’s pre-12th century origins illicit notions of liberation and escape. Those who are unbound embrace life without limits or restrictions. The word has many definitions and derivations, but each one ultimately reaches the same conclusion. - Unbound Gravel
"It’s the spirit that 4,000 riders bring with them to the Flint Hills of Kansas for one weekend each spring; the spirit of an event that began with 34 participants in 2006 and now stands as the 'World’s Premier Gravel Event.' And so it is fitting that the event and its organization, the one embodied by a limitless ethos that calls Emporia home, now has a name to match its ferocious spirit.” -Emporia Gazette
The 2025 Life Time UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano elite men’s and women’s races will be streamed live. Coverage begins at 10 AM CT on Saturday, May 31, on YouTube.