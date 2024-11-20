Unique Dining Experiences for Adventurous Families Around the World
Food plays a major role in your traveling experience, so take your dining to the next level at one of these breathtaking restaurants.
Treepod Dining at Soneva Kiri Resort, Thailand
Enjoy your meal in a bamboo pod, far above the Koh Kood's tropical rainforest at the Soneva Kiri Resort. This is the perfect location for individuals who are looking for dinner with a view. In the distance, you can admire the stunning shoreline and boulders as you consume your meal and drinks, all of which will be delivered in style by a ziplining waiter.
Ithaa Undersea Restaurant on Rangali Island, Maldives
If heights aren't your thing, perhaps you should dive deeper at the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. When dining here, you will be seated five meters below the surface with stunning views of marine life swimming all around you. Whether you're looking to take a vacation or searching for a wedding destination, this restaurant has you covered as they allow for private dining, weddings, and special occasions. Meals will consist of local favorites, along with Western dishes.
Sierra Mar in Big Sur, California
This is a gorgeous cliffside restaurant with incredible views of the Pacific Ocean. Referred to as a "farm-driven dining experience," an emphasis is placed on sustainability and has an excellent selection of food. The top-tier culinary team is dedicated to making your experience delicious and memorable. Many of the items that will be included on your dinner plate come directly from the Chef's Garden, ensuring that your meal is fresh and well-cared-for.
Grotta Palazzese in Polignano a Mare, Italy
Situated directly on the side of a mountain in Italy, this restaurant offers incredible views of the waterfront and cliffside. The terrace is sheltered by a natural cave and overlooks the flowing sea. According to their website, this restaurant is the location of the famous 1783 Jean Louis Desprez painting. As stated, "Since 1700, travelers coming from Europe to Southern Italy stopped at this fascinating place whose beauty was reported in their chronicles. Since then, the charm has remained the same, with a touch of modernity that has made the Grotta Palazzese restaurant even more welcoming and elusive."
Chillout Ice Lounge in the United Arab Emirates
Come to this restaurant bundled up for a chilly meal as the temperatures inside are kept at -6 degrees Celsius. It is widely known as the Middle East's first ice lounge, which continues to boost in popularity. When you first arrive, it is recommended that you spend a couple minutes in the "buffer zone" to get acclimated to the cold temperatures. Food provided includes a mix of hot drinks, sandwiches, tea, and various deserts. The architecture is comprised of ice, steel, and glass, along with diffused lighting that changes colors, making for a beautifully lit room.