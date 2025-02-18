Unstoppable American Skier Takes Home Sixth Win at World Cup
American athletes who competed in the recent World Cup in Falun, Sweden are celebrating their outstanding performances after earning numerous successes. One skier, Jessie Diggins, was able to secure her sixth World Cup win of the season after taking first place in the Women's 20km Freestyle Mass Start (54:27:4).
Finishing behind Diggins was Norway's Heidi Weng (54:28:1), followed by Sweden's Ebba Andersson (54:28:2). Diggins will now be heading to Trondheim, Norway for the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships which are scheduled to kick off at the end of February.
The talented 33-year-old has accumulated 28 World Cup wins over the course of her career, as reported by U.S. Ski and Snowboard. She is a three-time Olympic medalist having earned bronze, silver and gold medals, who has continuously served as a driving force in the ski world.
Sharing the monumental day with Diggins was skier Gus Schumacher who placed second in the men's race. As the men's race took place prior to the women's, Diggins was able to cheer Schumacher on as he took the lead.
"Julia (Kern) and I were like jumping up and down on the bed screaming at the TV," she stated, as reported by NBC Sports. "So it definitely got me really excited and also really sweaty. I was like, I'm warmed up, let's go."
Next up on the schedule is the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships starting on Feb. 26 with events concluding on Mar. 9. "I've been pushing my a massive training load, so I'm ready to come down and get a little rest, and come into Trondheim and see my family," said Diggins.
With such impressive wins under her belt going into the FIS Nordic World Championships, the ski community has their eyes set on Diggins. And everyone is expecting more greatness from the accomlished American skier. Related Adventure Article