Unusual Circumstances Lead to Multiple Gold Medals at IFSC World Cup
The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Wujiang witnessed an unusual outcome after two climbers walked away with gold medals from the same event. The men's event went according to plan with only one athlete taking home gold in the lead discipline: Sorato Anraku. However, the women's event shocked the surprised spectators.
Following two impressive performances on the wall, British climber Erin McNeice and Seo Chaehyun of South Korea ended up sharing the podium. Both women reached the top of the course in 41 minutes and 26 seconds.
While the women posted the identical numbers, is it possible for two climbers to earn gold in the same event? According to the IFSC, yes, though the occurrence is rare. It happened only a few times prior to Wujiang 2025, but under the previous scoring system. Coincidentally, the last time this happened was in Wujiang 2018 after Janja Garnbret of Slovenia and Jain Kim of South Korea shared their gold medal experience
"LEAD WORLD CUP GOLD," McNeice wrote on Instagram after her dramatic win. "I can't believe it. It will take a while to sink in. My first gold. I am so unbelievably happy. And what's even better? I get to share it. @chaehyun.s, you are a big inspiration to me. It is an honour to share this gold with you."
In addition to McNeice's heartwarming message, Chaehyun had a message of her own to share on social media:
"We fought tight with each other in every round @annie.climbs.sanders @erinmcbeast, and I was really impressed by their insane lead performance after the podium finish in the Boulder World Cup last weekend. Sharing gold with Erin feels surreal, we wrote history together... Congrats to Erin for your first gold, and Annie for your podium finish."
Sharing such a monumental victory is a moment unlike any other. Next up on the IFSC World Cup calendar are the lead and speed events in Bali on May 2-4. Athletes will have another opportunity to take home gold, or perhaps share it with a fellow competitor.