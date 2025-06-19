Upcoming X Games Osaka to Host Skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X in June
In just a few short days, Osaka, Japan, will be hosting the highly anticipated X Games. For three decades, the X Games have been a high-profile event that has captured the attention of athletes and viewers worldwide. 1995 marked the first official competition, although it was initially named "Extreme Games" — it wasn't until 1996 that this changed.
Since its start, the X Games have rapidly grown in popularity and have become a fan favorite among viewers worldwide. After a remarkable winter season, athletes are now ready to take on the summer. Events are now moving to Osaka, a notable city in Japan, where athletes will go head-to-head for a title.
X Games Osaka 2025 - Skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X in June
One of the most anticipated X Games events in Osaka is undoubtedly skateboarding. Some of the competing athletes are fresh off the World Skateboarding Tour (WST) World Cup in Rome and have little time to regroup. Despite this, these are world-class athletes — they thrive under pressure and chase after challenges. According to the list of athletes presented by X Games, among the group of skaters will be Chloe Covell of Australia and Sora Shirai of Japan, both of whom took first place at the Street World Cup. Skateboarding events will consist of three disciplines: Street, Park, and Vert.
BMX will also be featured in Japan with three disciplines: Street, Park, and Flatland. Additionally, Moto X will make a thrilling appearance on the first day of competition. Each discipline presents an opportunity for athletes to demonstrate their skills in hopes of taking home a title.
"Some of the best action sports athletes in the world hail from Japan, and it's a market with a huge passion for our athletes and sports," said X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom, per the X Games website. "We are thrilled to partner with X Games Japan bring the event to Osaka alongside the electric energy of the World Expo this June, and we look forward to further building upon our presence in the region."
X Games Osaka will be adhering to the following schedule:
June 21
June 22
Women's skateboarding vert (09:45)
BMX street (09:45)
BMX Park (11:05)
BMX flatland (11:05)
Women's skateboarding street (12:25)
Men's skateboarding vert (12:35)
Men's skateboarding vert (13:55)
Women's skateboarding park (13:25)
BMX park best trick (15:30)
Men's skateboarding street (14:45)
Moto X best trick (18:00)
Men's skateboarding park (16:15)
Live events can be viewed on XGames.com, YouTube, and Roku. Once events conclude in Osaka, the X Games will relocate to another city, with another competition commencing on June 27, featuring even more disciplines.