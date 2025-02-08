US Skiers Maintain Impressive Podium Streak on Freeride World Tour
Kicking Horse Resort - Golden BC
As the sun rose over Kicking Horse Resort in Golden B.C. in the early morning hours of Friday, February 7, the riders of the Freeride World Tour prepared for another eventful day of fine lines and air play. The competition was set up on the Ozone Face at the mountain resort, the glittering snow and blue skies making the perfect conditions for some of the most epic freeride performances of the season.
USA Athletes Shine
Thus far, the US athletes have proven their talent, landing at least one athlete on the podium at each stop. In Baqueira Beret, Spain, Ross Tester earned a well deserved first place spot in the Ski Men category, and Michael Mawn took third in the Snowboard Men category in Val Thorens, France last week. The streak was kept alive with both Molly Armanino and Holden Samuels stepping onto the podium at the end of the comp.
Armanino, placing first in Ski Women, led the way with her spectacular performance on the Ozone Face. Her bold line included a massive drop at the beginning, and a perfectly timed double drop at the end, earning her a score of 84.67 points. The fluidity throughout the terrain of the mountain launched her into third place in the overall ranking of the 2025 season.
"It feels very good and very validating (to win)," Armanino shared after her run. "In previous comps and situations I felt like I was losing it a little bit and losing my touch with skiing, so it feels really good to find that again and to put a run down and not crash! I’m so happy to win in North America. Europe has different terrain and different snow and here for me, feels more predictable and comfortable."
Right alongside Armanino, Snowboard Men's Holden Samuels raced down the mountain in a powerful run that earned him a second place standing. His score of 79.67 was calculated with his smooth turns, massive air mid-run and a final fluid drop at the end.
"This was a line I’ve been looking at for two years," Samuels said. "I was nervous in face inspection, trying to see if it was going to work out with the speed and the way the snow shaped up this season, but I got pretty excited when I saw it from multiple different angles. It feels like a huge relief landing this run… it feels like the start of a comeback."
An aspect that sets this competition apart from any other is the fact that athletes cannot do the run until the day of the competition. That being said, the competitors have the chance to do what's called a "face check," where they inspect the face of the mountain to determine the line (path) they want to take on race day. The time it takes to pick out the perfect line can range from 1-10 hours, depending on the rider. But whatever approach the athletes take, the line they choose will make or break their performance.
Armanino shared her appreciation of hiring a mental coach to change the approach of her face inspection. "My mental coach is really helpful and he reaffirmed my options and contingency plans and helped me feel confident in my line choices this time around."
In addition to reaffirming opinions, many of the riders' families were able to make it to the event, making the Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro one that will remain unforgettable. Many of the athletes expressed their appreciation for their family being there to support them. "Feels good to get it right in front of everyone here," said Samuels.
On another note, USA's wildcard, Parkin Costain, placed fifth in the Ski Men during his first FWT competition. He was awarded the SCOTT Amp Award for the most creative line, which was dotted with several challenging features. His score of 85.00 points put him in the lineup for competitors to watch out for in future FWT events.
An additional US highlight was made by Toby Rafford, who earned the Peak Performance Radical Moment Award. His creativity with the run brought back a sense of style to his back-to-back cliff drops. Ultimately, he fell short on the final rotation; however, he is continuing to gain recognition for his ingenuity.
With Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro crossed off the list, the riders will be flying back to Europe to compete in Georgia Pro from February 23-March 1. To follow along on the next three stops of the 2025 season, watch the events and replays on the FWT website.