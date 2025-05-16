Adventure On SI

USA Climbing Sends Ten Elite Athletes to IFSC World Cup Curitiba 2025

Team USA will send several world-class athletes to the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Curitiba.

Maria Aldrich

Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Colin Duffy (USA) competes in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Le Bourget, France; Colin Duffy (USA) competes in the menís boulder and lead final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The next International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup event will occur on May 16 in Curitiba, Brazil. World-class boulder athletes will gather together for a shot at taking home the final victory. Curitiba's expectations have been set relatively high after events in Keqiao, Wujiang, and Bali wrapped up with incredible results. Competition will be incredibly tight, providing spectators with endless thrills.

Team USA will be sending ten of their elite boulder athletes to Curitiba where they will be battling it out on the wall against their opponents. Representing the U.S. will be six women and four men, all of whom bring unique perspective and skill to the World Cup, including:

Women's Event:

- Analise Van Hoang
- Ella Fisher
- Cloe Coscoy
- Nekaia Sanders
- Kyra Condie
- Helen Gillett

Team USA Gears Up for Unforgettable Climbing Competition

Men's Event:

- Joshua Gerdhardt
- Vail Everett
- Benjamin Hanna
- Colin Duffy

The competition will begin at the Olympic Climbing Training Center with the two qualification rounds taking place on May 16, followed by the men's semifinals and finals the next day. May 18 will feature the women's semifinals and finals.

According to the IFSC, 115 climbers are registered to compete in Curitiba. They will need to give it their all if they want to come out on top. Each participating nation is hungry for the win; backing down is not an option.

To watch the competition play out, each round will be streamed on the official IFSC YouTube channel for live or on-demand viewing. Additionally, following the event, results for each athlete can be located directly on the IFSC website.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News