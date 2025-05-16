USA Climbing Sends Ten Elite Athletes to IFSC World Cup Curitiba 2025
The next International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup event will occur on May 16 in Curitiba, Brazil. World-class boulder athletes will gather together for a shot at taking home the final victory. Curitiba's expectations have been set relatively high after events in Keqiao, Wujiang, and Bali wrapped up with incredible results. Competition will be incredibly tight, providing spectators with endless thrills.
Team USA will be sending ten of their elite boulder athletes to Curitiba where they will be battling it out on the wall against their opponents. Representing the U.S. will be six women and four men, all of whom bring unique perspective and skill to the World Cup, including:
Women's Event:
- Analise Van Hoang
- Ella Fisher
- Cloe Coscoy
- Nekaia Sanders
- Kyra Condie
- Helen Gillett
Team USA Gears Up for Unforgettable Climbing Competition
Men's Event:
- Joshua Gerdhardt
- Vail Everett
- Benjamin Hanna
- Colin Duffy
The competition will begin at the Olympic Climbing Training Center with the two qualification rounds taking place on May 16, followed by the men's semifinals and finals the next day. May 18 will feature the women's semifinals and finals.
According to the IFSC, 115 climbers are registered to compete in Curitiba. They will need to give it their all if they want to come out on top. Each participating nation is hungry for the win; backing down is not an option.
To watch the competition play out, each round will be streamed on the official IFSC YouTube channel for live or on-demand viewing. Additionally, following the event, results for each athlete can be located directly on the IFSC website.