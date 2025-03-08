USA Finds the Podium on the Freeride World Tour - Fieberbrunn Pro
FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance
Tyrol, Austria -- The sheer mountaintops of the Austrian Alps may have imposed fear into the free riders of the FIS Freeride World Tour by Peak Performance ("FWT"), but the variable snow, shrubbery and rock exposure of the Wildseeloder Face was no match for the superior skill of the elite riders.
Ski Women Division
Twenty-two year old Lily Bradley, representing the USA in the Ski Women division, flew through their line with perfect precision and no hesitation. The pressure for them to perform well at Fieberbrunn Pro because the event doubles as the Cut for Xtreme Verbier, seemed to melt away when Bradley dropped into a speedy, bold and controlled approach on the face of the legendary Wildseeloder Face.
Despite the tricky snow conditions, Bradley attacked the rock exposure and shrubbery and had a victorious big air moment on the lower half of the face, sealing their first FWT win since 2022 with 90.67 points. "I was absolutely thrilled,” said Bradley. “The conditions were tough, and I thought this might be my last competition, which got me emotional at the top. But I took in the moment, embraced the mountains, and now I get another chance to showcase my skills.”
This flawless execution meant Bradley would pack their bags once more, en route to the final destination - Verbier, Switzerland. They will be taking on of seven Ski Women spots qualified for the last event of the 2025 FWT season, including Molly Armanino who secured first place at Kicking Horse Golden BC Pro.
Snowboard Men Division
Right alongside the seven spots available for the Ski Women category, the Snowboard Men has the same limited number of spots. The Snowbaord Men was the final event of the day, giving USA’s Holden Samuels quite a bit of time to feel the building pressure. He knew that every turn, jump and landing needed to be executed with intention and precision.
Samuels performed well, and snatched third place on the podium after tackling two clean backside 360s and taking on the exposed sections with fluidity and flair. The final score of 81.00 points left Samuels standing not only on the podium, but as one of the seven finalists of Snowboard Men. He, along with Michael Mawn, who earned a third place spot in Val Thorens earlier this season, will head to Xtreme Verbier in a couple weeks.
Rookie Snowbaord Women FWT Champion
While Snowboard Men, Ski Men and Ski Women have yet to name their FWT Champion titles, Snowboard Women has already crowned the FWT Champion - FWT rookie, Noémie Equy, from France. Equy’s coronation as champion was well deserved following a speedy, yet technical, line down the Wildseeloder Face, gracefully executing a double drop and a frontside 360, and knitting it all together with smooth, slashing turns.
"I feel more than happy—I'm super stoked! Today was a stressful day for me because I knew that if I won, I would be Champion,” explains Equy. “Now, in Verbier, I can just ride for myself without thinking about points or rankings. I can simply focus on expressing my snowboarding and pushing the limits of the Snowboard Women category"
Equy’s 83.33 points, combined with her previous scores, gives her the necessary lead ahead of the Finals to take first place in Snowboard Women in her first seaon on the Tour. The second and third place spots are still up for grabs headed into the finals.
There remain 13 positions open for the Ski Men category, but due to safety concerns the event was postponed and will be resheduled. There are four US riders headed to The Finals, including Molly Armanino and Lily Bradley, currently sitting 4th and 7th respectively in Ski Women, and Holden Samuels (5th) and Michael Mawn (7th) in Snowboard Men.
The weather window for the YETI Xtreme Verbier by Honda (celebrating their 30th anniversary) is set for March 22-30. Follow the links to stay posted on official overall rankings and replay previous events.