Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival: A Showcase of Adventure
Vancouver International Mountain Fill Festival
Ready to get your mid-winter fix of epic adventure ideas and inspirations? Don’t miss the legendary Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival ("VIMFF") running from February 21st to March 4th. The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival, now running for the 28th year, has a tradition of inspiring people to get outside and particpate in the mountain community. VIMFF truly inspires outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers.
Outdoor Professionals
The annual event allows particpants to connect with mountain athletes, story tellers, and super-talented videographers and photographers. These professionals share stories of action, pursuit of dreams, and adventure sports. VIMFF visitors recieve their fill of tales and highlights from those covering, and particpating in, mountain climbing, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding and much more.
The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival will host live events and debut films at a variety of venures and locations throughout Vancouver and Squamish. Their website includes descriptions and schedules for each event. A highlight of the Festival includes special screenings and presentations at the Backyard in Squamish.
Featured Events
The VIMFF Opening Night features Jimmy Martinello and Alenka Mali on Friday, February 21st. They will introduce The Spirit of Adventure - an enthralling story filled with personal insights and heart stopping imagery. Spirit of Adventure chronicles adventure and resilience during a climbing project in Madagascar. The beautiful presentation captures imagery from remote locations including Tantalus Ridge, Garibaldi, Goat Ridge, and The Chief. - VIMFF
Spirit of Adventure features everything from stand-up paddle boarding to ice exploration and rock climbing – a must see. For the rock climbing enthusiasts, the Festival includes the Rock Climbing Show, which features legendary Yosemite climber John Long. Long will keep viewers on the edges of their seats as he displays enthralling skills on perilous rock.
Adventure Filmmaking
Special workshops, tailored for the budding adventure filmmaker, include Finding Your Story and Adventure Narrative, where participants interact and engage with the extraordinary talent behind many of the showcased films. Further, talented writer Meghan Ward's Transforming Adventures into Impactful Stories, will mesmorize and educate enthusiastic Festival-goers.
Of course these notable features of the Festival only scratch the surface. Additional presentations, including the Mountain Adventure Show, cover cave divers, aerial artists, mountain freeriders, alpinists, kayakers and many other adventurous explorers. The action, education, and sheer beauty found at the 2025 VIMFF will inspire and motivate all who particpate. Enjoy! Related Adventure Article