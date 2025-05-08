Adventure On SI

Veteran Surfer Stephanie Gilmore Defeats Caitlin Simmers at WSL Gold Coast Pro

Stephanie Gilmore is back in action, and her performances have stunned the surf community after she defeated top athlete Caitlin Simmers.

Maria Aldrich

Caitlin Simmers vs Stephanie Gilmore | Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM 2025 - Round of 16
Caitlin Simmers vs Stephanie Gilmore | Bonsoy Gold Coast Pro presented by GWM 2025 - Round of 16 / World Surf League

After making her iconic return to the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour, wildcard surfer Stephanie Gilmore has been turning up the heat at the Gold Coast Pro. Her comeback has left spectators in awe—she hasn't missed a beat.

Gilmore didn't take long to show that she still has it. In fact, during a remarkable one-on-one heat, she managed to come out on top over previously ranked No. 1 surfer Caitlin Simmers. However, Gabriela Bryan is now first in the rankings, while Simmers has been knocked down to the number 2 position.

The final results were close as Simmers landed a 12.50 and Gilmore scored a 12.84. Initially, it looked as though Simmers would come out victorious after she earned a clean 8.00. However, Gilmore bounced back and earned a 6.67 and a 6.17 for 12.84. Simmers fell behind after her 8.00 first run when she landed a 4.50 in her second performance.

Surfer Stephanie Gilmore Defeats Simmers in Legendary Battle

It's no surprise that Gilmore has made such an impressive comeback—after all, she is a passionate competitor at heart and appears to thrive under pressure. The surprise factor comes more from watching Simmers slip back.

With Gilmore moving forward, she will face Canadian star Erin Brooks, who just took a massive win over Lakey Peterson of the U.S. This is expected to be a tough quarterfinals matchup for both competitors. In Brooks' recent heat against Peterson, she landed a 9.43 and a 6.83 for a combined 16.26 points, blowing her opponent out of the water.

Gilmore has impressed time and time again, so it shouldn't be too alarming that she's entering the quarters with a 12.84 as she goes against Brooks. As always, expect the unexpected, which is the name of the surfing game, particularly regarding the WSL Championship Tour.

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News