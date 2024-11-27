Viral Social Media Chef Shares the Best Places in Singapore for Culinary Experiences
Countries around the world are always trying out different things to become more attractive destinations for tourists while traveling. Singapore is one that is looking to expand in several areas.
Nature is a big draw for people visiting the country. The Singapore Botanic Gardens, Pulau Ubin, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Henderson Wave Bridge are among the most popular destinations.
Sustainability tourism is something they are focusing on, with five pillars being the foundation of the movement. Carbon neutrality is one of the goals along with food sustainability.
That isn’t the only kind of food-focused tourism that the country has. Famed chef and cookbook author Frankie Gaw is also highlighting the unique culinary experience the country offers.
Known for his “Turning American Classics Asian” social media series, he recently returned to Singapore for a slow travel to further explore his own Asian heritage while experiencing authentic traditions in the kitchen.
Gaw shared some of the highlights of places where he dined. One of them was Pangium, a Michelin Star restaurant in 2024.
With a focus on Straits cuisine, tasting menus are offered to get a glimpse into the culinary heritage. The food offerings are extensive and photos offered on the website will get anyone salivating.
“Here, the contemporary Straits cuisine showcases the natural biodiversity of the region, while fresh ingredients are celebrated with a deep respect for the principles of provenance and seasonality.”
Hawker centers are a must-stop for anyone looking to get the full culinary experience. In Singapore, Hawkers are street vendors who sell inexpensive meals in open-air food courts that feature many places to get something to eat.
Keng Eng Kee is one Gaw recommends highly. Delicacies such as fried salted egg crab, coffee pork ribs and claypot duck with sea cucumber can be found here at Michelin-rated establishments.
If you are looking for a place to get an adult beverage, No Sleep Club is a good establishment to start at. Incredible drinks are served at the bar, where they make one of the best tequila-based espresso martinis.
The food menu is excellent and the atmosphere will have tourists wanting to stay for hours on end.
For a laid-back setting, the Bees Knees at Botanical Gardens is the way to go. As the name would suggest, this cafe & bistro is inspired by the winged pollinating insects.
“Dig in to comfort food elevated to be hearty and satisfying with South East Asian touches. With a wholesome and diverse menu with vegetarian options, the little ones, the health-conscious, the indulgent, and the alcoholic all get something under one hive,” as it says on the website.