Visiting Yellowstone This Winter? Here's What to Expect
Although the states of Wyoming and Montana are known for their brutal winter months, the snow will be no deterrant to those desparate to get outside and see some one-of-a-kind topographical features. On Sunday, December 15, Yellowstone National Park is opening up once again until mid-March to give visitors a unique way to explore the park.
Typically, during the off-season, much of Yellowstone is only accessible through commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches. The amount of snowfall varies across the park, so the type of transportation (whether snowmobile or snowcoach) will depend on the weather conditions. Throughout the season, park staff will work with tour operators to provide updates as conditions change.
Keep in mind that the winter season ends mid-March when plowing crews come in to plow all the roads for the park to reopen once again in mid-April.
Before packing your bags and making the trek to the north west U.S., here are some things to keep in mind when visiting Yellowstone in the winter.
Most Park Roads are Closed to Automobiles:
The North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silvergate, Montana are the only locations whose roads are open all year long. These routes include major stopping points such as Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley. Although the roads surrounding these two locations are open, still be aware of road closures due to ever changing weather conditions. Remember, drive caustiously, give plenty of space for snow plows, and do not stop, stand or walk in the road.
Old Faithful
It will be a relief to know that the famous geyser will continue to be faithful through the winter season as park partners, concessioners and authorized businesses will continue to offer a variety of guided tours throughout the park. Keep in mind that these tours will be either snowcoach or snowmobile tours.
Limited Services
Although there are a few roads continuously open, visitor centers, stores, restaurants, lodgeds and warming huts have altered hours. Make sure to check the winter operating dates to see which facilities are open and what their hours are so you can get your souvenirs
Camping and Lodging
One facility that is open through the winter months is the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. Spots fill up quick so make your reservations as far in advance as possible. If you aren't able to reserve a spot at the hotel, nearby communities also offer lodging. As far as the Mammoth Campground goes, availability is first come, first served.
Winter Conditions
Famously, winter temperatures in the region range from zero to 20°F (-20°C to -5°C) during the day. At night, sub-zero temparatures are not uncommon so it is critical to check the weather conditions and pack accordingly, especially if you are planning to participate in a snowmobile tour.
Wildlife
Do not approach or feed wildlife. Keep in mind that animals have the right of way. Slow down and pull over until they move on and stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves and 25 yards (23 m) from all other wildlife. Bison and other wildlife are to be expected so be aware of what to do when you encounter them. Be sure to store food securely, as ravens have learned to unzip backbacks to forage for any food they can.
Stay on Boardwalks
Most thermal areas around Yellowstone are surrounded by boardwalks for your safety. People have been severely injured or even killed by breaking through the thin ground or by falling into hot springs. Be extra cautious and wear traction aids in addition to warm footwear to stay extra safe on the boardwalks.
Connectivity and Enhancing Your Experience
During your stay at Yellowstone, cell service is all but nonexistent within the park. You will likely not receive any phone calls or messages, even if you have a few bars. However, free public Wi-Fi is available at teh Albright Visitors Center in Mammoth Hot Springs. To enhance your experience in the park, download the official NPS app that includes features like interactive maps, park tours, things to do and geyser predictions all offline.