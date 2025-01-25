Walk on the Wild Side With On These Stunning Basecamp Treks
For those seeking big mountain adventures, there's nowhere better than the Himalaya.
Located primarily in Nepal, the Himalaya boast 8 of the world's tallest mountains, including the roof of the world--the famous Mt. Everest.
Spring in Nepal is abuzz with climbers and mountaineers preparing for expeditions onto these mammoth slopes. The capitol, Kathmandu, is alive with electricity as people come from all over the world for a chance to climb some of the tallest peaks on earth.
But not everyone is cut out for--or even wants to--stand on these often-deadly summits. For those who want to experience the grandeur of the Himalaya without donning an oxygen mask and tying into a fixed line, basecamp treks are the way to go.
Basecamp treks are exactly what they sound like--adventurers spend (typically) 10-14 days hiking to and from the fixed basecamp of a number of peaks. Along the way they camp, stay in huts, explore remote villages, and immerse themselves in Himalayan culture.
There are a variety of basecamp treks offered by dozens of companies, and all of them offer the chance for adventurers to immerse themselves in the culture and scenery of the Himalaya.
1. Annapurna Trek
Located northwest of Kathmandu, the Annapurna Conservation Area is Nepal's largest protected area, spanning nearly 3,000 square miles.
Annapurna itself is the 10th highest mountain in the world, at 8,091 meters. It is also the deadliest, based on its remoteness and high avalanche risk.
The Annapurna massif is beautiful and remote, and the trek offers the opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture of the local Gurung people. Stay in teahouses, marvel at the scenery, and enjoy delicious local cuisine along the way.
Some itineraries also include a dip in the hot springs at Jhinu Danda--a can't-miss opportunity!
2. Everest Trek
By far the most famous basecamp trek is that to Mt. Everest, the tallest peak on Earth. Upwards of 30,000 people trek to Everest BC every year, but only 70% actually make up to the altitude of 5,364 meters (over 18,000 feet). It's important to acclimatize and train for trips like this!
Most trekkers set out from Lukla, averaging 11-12 days of travel roundtrip.
Highlights include the beautiful Tengboche monastery, the Namche Bazaar, and, of course, standing at the base of the tallest mountain in the world.
3. Makalu Trek
Journey to the basecamp of the 5th highest mountain in the world on a rugged, off-the-beaten path experience. It typically takes trekkers 8 days to reach basecamp and 5-6 to return the way they came back to Tumlingtar, a small town in the Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal.
The highest elevation is 5,100 meters at basecamp, and along the way trekkers are rewarded with views of Mt. Everest. Traverse heart-stopping suspension bridges and marvel at the beauty of the sacred Barun Valley, while you're at it!
One of the best parts of the Makalu trek is being able to see the summit from basecamp, unlike other mountains where the summit is hidden from view.
4. Kanchenjunga Trek(s)
Kanchenjunga is the third highest mountain in the world. It sits in eastern Nepal, far from Kathmandu, and receives a fraction of the visitors that flock to Everest and Annapurna each year, making for a quiet, rugged basecamp trek experience.
You can trek to the north or south basecamp of this peak, as it splits the border of Nepal (to the west) and India (to the east). Both routes are arduous, requiring up to two weeks of difficult travel including steep terrain and high altitude.
The basecamps are at 5,143 meters in the north and 4,780 meters in the south, but both offer astounding views both during and after a strenuous journey.
Either trek is best suited for seasoned hikers/backpackers who do well at altitude and on difficult terrain.