Watch: Daring Slackliner Jaan Roose Completes a 'World's First' in Dubai
Jaan Roose, a fearless Red Bull athlete from Estonia, just completed a highline walk between two towers in Dubai.
Witnesses are still picking their jaws up off the ground after watching it all unfold.
While suspended at approximately 224 meters in the air, Roose steadily walked across a 100 meter line directly above a bustling section of Dubai. To add to the shock factor, he did it all while smiling.
In the video, viewers can see his focused eyes bent with a smile as balances himself on the highline, slowly making his way across to the other building.
Beneath him, Dubai's city life was lively and filled with distractions that could have put Roose off-balance.
Roose, being the incredible athlete that he is, didn't let the outside world impact his mission.
As defined by the International Slackline Association, "Slacklining entails balancing on a 2 to 5 centimeter wide piece of webbing made from synthetic fibers, which is rigged between two fixed points, often trees. Slacklining is an independent sport with many variations and disciplines, championships and professional athletes."
"Slacklines are also used as balance training aid in competitive sports, as fitness equipment, or in physiotherapy," they wrote on their site.
According to Roose's Red Bull page, he began his slacklining journey at age 18, but didn't anticipate would would soon come from his newfound hobby.
Now, Roose is 33-years-old and has traveled all over the world, competed at the world-class level, and has performed as a Hollywood stuntman for films, including 'Assassins Creed.'
As a three-time world champion, Roose has clearly experience immense success in his slacklining career. As stated on the Red Bull site, he won first place at the World Slackline Masters in 2019, first at the Red Bull Airlines in 2016, and first at King of Slackline in 2011.
However, something that many adventure sport athletes can relate to is that you're never quite done adventuring. This appears to ring true with Roose.
Stay updated on his slacklining adventures by checking in to his Instagram page where he regularly posts his daring feats.