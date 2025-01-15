Adventure On SI

Watch: Daring Slackliner Jaan Roose Completes a 'World's First' in Dubai

A champion slackliner just accomplished a massive feat in Dubai. Check out the video of his daring stunt.

Maria Aldrich

Slacklining
Slacklining / Unsplash

Jaan Roose, a fearless Red Bull athlete from Estonia, just completed a highline walk between two towers in Dubai.

Witnesses are still picking their jaws up off the ground after watching it all unfold.

While suspended at approximately 224 meters in the air, Roose steadily walked across a 100 meter line directly above a bustling section of Dubai. To add to the shock factor, he did it all while smiling.

In the video, viewers can see his focused eyes bent with a smile as balances himself on the highline, slowly making his way across to the other building.

Beneath him, Dubai's city life was lively and filled with distractions that could have put Roose off-balance.

Roose, being the incredible athlete that he is, didn't let the outside world impact his mission.

As defined by the International Slackline Association, "Slacklining entails balancing on a 2 to 5 centimeter wide piece of webbing made from synthetic fibers, which is rigged between two fixed points, often trees. Slacklining is an independent sport with many variations and disciplines, championships and professional athletes."

"Slacklines are also used as balance training aid in competitive sports, as fitness equipment, or in physiotherapy," they wrote on their site.

According to Roose's Red Bull page, he began his slacklining journey at age 18, but didn't anticipate would would soon come from his newfound hobby.

Now, Roose is 33-years-old and has traveled all over the world, competed at the world-class level, and has performed as a Hollywood stuntman for films, including 'Assassins Creed.'

As a three-time world champion, Roose has clearly experience immense success in his slacklining career. As stated on the Red Bull site, he won first place at the World Slackline Masters in 2019, first at the Red Bull Airlines in 2016, and first at King of Slackline in 2011.

However, something that many adventure sport athletes can relate to is that you're never quite done adventuring. This appears to ring true with Roose.

Stay updated on his slacklining adventures by checking in to his Instagram page where he regularly posts his daring feats.

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

