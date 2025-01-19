Watch: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg 'Sends It' While Hydrofoiling Massive Wave

Adventure On SI

Mark Zuckerberg tapped into his adventurous side last week while showing off his hydrofoiling skills.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomes app developers to the Facebook F8 2018 developer conference held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 1, 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, isn't always conjuring up his next business move.

Last week, Zuckerberg took a break from his work life to hit the ocean waves and go hydrofoiling, a skill he's acquired over the years.

The social media mastermind is no stranger to the surf world — he seems to have taken quite a liking to water sports.

Throughout the year, Zuckerberg has uploaded multiple videos to his Instagram, showcasing his impressive skills on the water, each one looking more adventurous than the one prior.

As Dashel Pierson from Surfer Magazine stated, "Judging by the numerous clips he's posted to his preferred platform, Instagram, he sticks to freshwater lakes for his surfing dalliance — like Lake Tahoe, where he owns a vacation house (compound) with his wife."

In Zuckerberg's most recent clip, posted on Jan. 18, he can be seen riding a massive wave on his foil board with a caption stating, "Send it."

Over the years, hydrofoiling has continued to grow in popularity and has been well-loved by water sport athletes, so much so that SurferToday referred to the sport as "the future of water sports."

"They allow us to access new waves and offshore surf breaks that had never been explored before," the article reported.

In a Fourth of July post Zuckerberg made in 2024, he briefly explained how the hydrofoil works in his comment section:

"It's a hydrofoil. There's a wing under the water that I'm riding that pushes the board into the air. It's a lot of fun. There's an electric-powered version you can get, but in this video I'm riding a regular foil board and surfing a little wave."

It's likely that we will be seeing more of Zuckerberg riding his foil board on the waves, with more social media posts to come.

