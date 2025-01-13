Watch: Olympic Kite Surfer Rescues Drowning Woman in Brazil
Bruno Lobo is a kite surfing Olympian who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Outside of his notable athletic career, Lobo is an orthopedic doctor who specializes in knee surgery. Considering his profession, he is no stranger to helping people in his community.
While training in São Luís, Brazil on Jan. 10, the 31-year-old kite surfer was experimenting with his new camera when it all went down, as stated on Lobo's Instagram page. According to him, the wind conditions were "not the best."
While in the water, Lobo heard cries for help and immediately drew his attention to a woman who appeared to be struggling nearby. Lobo did not hesitate to jump in and assist her.
"After sailing a few meters, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning. I quickly approached her with the kite. I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back," he wrote on Instagram. "She was quite tired and without strength. I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first aid at the seaside and thanks to God everything went well."
The woman who Lobo rescued left a heartfelt comment on his post, thanking Lobo for his assistance.
"Words can't describe my gratitude! It was the salvation that God and my guides sent to me. I really could not handle it if I spent 5 minutes on the high sea even knowing how to swim and using anti-drowning techniques. Thank you very much and I wish you showers of blessings in your life."
Lobo left a message on his post, warning visitors to be mindful of the risks associated with any body of water.
"Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!"