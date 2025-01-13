Adventure On SI

Watch: Olympic Kite Surfer Rescues Drowning Woman in Brazil

Olympic kite surfer Bruno Lobo has been named a hero after saving a woman who was drowning. The courageous moment was caught on camera.

Maria Aldrich

Kite surfer in the air
Kite surfer in the air / Unsplash

Bruno Lobo is a kite surfing Olympian who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Outside of his notable athletic career, Lobo is an orthopedic doctor who specializes in knee surgery. Considering his profession, he is no stranger to helping people in his community.

While training in São Luís, Brazil on Jan. 10, the 31-year-old kite surfer was experimenting with his new camera when it all went down, as stated on Lobo's Instagram page. According to him, the wind conditions were "not the best."

While in the water, Lobo heard cries for help and immediately drew his attention to a woman who appeared to be struggling nearby. Lobo did not hesitate to jump in and assist her.

"After sailing a few meters, I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning. I quickly approached her with the kite. I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back," he wrote on Instagram. "She was quite tired and without strength. I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first aid at the seaside and thanks to God everything went well."

The woman who Lobo rescued left a heartfelt comment on his post, thanking Lobo for his assistance.

"Words can't describe my gratitude! It was the salvation that God and my guides sent to me. I really could not handle it if I spent 5 minutes on the high sea even knowing how to swim and using anti-drowning techniques. Thank you very much and I wish you showers of blessings in your life."

Lobo left a message on his post, warning visitors to be mindful of the risks associated with any body of water.

"Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!"

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Latest News