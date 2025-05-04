Adventure On SI

Watson, Miroslaw Shine with Speed Climbing Gold at IFSC World Cup Bali

Records were broken, and gold medals were earned at the recent International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup in Bali, while speed climbers rocked the competition.

Sam Watson is the FASTEST man on Earth (Sorry @noahlyles18 ) 🔥 / International Federation of Sport Climbing

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup Bali 2025 was a sight to see for spectators who tuned in for the thrilling events. Featuring both lead and speed climbing, there was plenty of excitement to go around, particularly as the finals approached.

One of the most significant question marks in Bali involved Sam Watson—would the legendary world record holder be able to break his record of 4.74 seconds? Things were looking uncertain for Watson at the previous World Cup in Wujiang as his performance wasn't quite what he had hoped. However, he kicked himself into high gear in Bali. Not only did he take home gold in the speed finals, but he also shattered his record twice.

During the semi-finals, Watson landed a time of 4.67, which marked the new world record. Shortly after, he competed in the finals and again smashed the record with a 4.64. Although he secured a monumental record and a gold medal, Watson is laser-focused on future competitions and more world records.

Watson and Miroslaw Clinch IFSC World Cup Bali Finals

"I will be going down to the beach and hanging out for about a day and enjoying this backdrop," said Watson, per Olympics.com. "I'll relax for a bit and enjoy this beautiful city, country, and island. Then I've got Denver. Overall, the World Cup Series is one of my goals, and I will not let it go. I will keep pushing and not let it go to my head."

Alongside Watson with gold is Olympic athlete Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland, who landed a 6.37. Miroslaw holds the women's world record for speed climbing after clocking a time of 6.06 at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her record has yet to be touched, but time is of the essence if she wants to continue to hold the helm.

The next IFSC World Cup for speed climbing is scheduled to begin on May 31 in Denver, Colorado. Athletes will have the chance to try to earn the next world record and, of course, a gold medal.

Published
