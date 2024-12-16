Western Uinta Hut System Opens in Utah, Offering Recreational Access to Backcountry
Inspired Summit Adventures is launching an incredible opportunity for Utah's most avid backcountry explorers, and it is the first of its kind in the Beehive state.
Based in Park City, Utah, Inspired Summit Adventures is Utah's main source for all things backcountry. Their mountain guide services have been around since 2012, guiding Utah's hardcore adventurers through backcountry skiing, hiking, mountain biking, climbing, and outdoor skills training. For the 2024-25 winter season, Inspired Summit Adventures is unveiling Utah's newest backcountry opportunity.
The Western Uinta Hut System is a brand new system of strategically located huts that will allow access to over 100,000 acres of backcountry terrain. Owned and operated by Inspired Summit Adventures, this new hut system will include 96.17 miles of developed trails for skier, snowmobilers, hikers, mountain bikers, and UTV riders.
The first two huts to open their doors to the public will be the Castle Peak Yurt and the Smith and Morehouse Yurt. The final three huts are currently in the planning phase, but will complete the route through Slate Creek, Erickson Basin, and Smith and Morehouse once construction is completed.
This new system will be available in the summer seasons as well as the winter seasons, and each yurt is fully-equipped to sleep 6-10 adults. The yurts include a wood stove with an oven, a three-burner propane stove, flatware and kitchen utensils.
Just outside of each hut, visitors will have unlimited access to "pristine powder lines" in the winter and access to lush forests in the summer. The summer months can be taken advantage of in Utah's backcountry with this premier access to trails, reservoirs, fishing spots, and stargazing spots.
The woman behind this revolutionary backcountry system is Shaun Raskin Deutschlander, owner of Inspired Summit Adventures. She has a team of dedicated "stewards of the land" that have been working in conjunction with the Heber Kamas Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest to create this exciting new opportunity for Utahns.
The Western Uinta Hut System is available for booking now, and visitors can learn more about their latest and greatest adventure, here.
The year-round playground is the first of its kind in Utah, and the creators are thrilled to see this opportunity come to life in a sustainable and lasting way.
Booking your spot at any of the two open huts will give you access to guided or self-guided tours of the great outdoors, with the chance to get away from people in Utah's greatest backyard.