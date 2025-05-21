Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking Competitions and Festivals Usher in Spring
Just share the words, peak flow, spring run-off, big water, and more, and you will have piqued the interest of those in the whitewater boating community. Spring is their game time; this is the season for the sport of whitewater, and hitting one of these top whitewater festivals will entertain and excite you.
The Nez Perce word, “Lochsa”, means rough water, which truly fits the Lochsa River. Lochsa Madness is an unorganised whitewater festival, held May 23rd-26th, 2025, which you won’t want to miss. Experienced boaters strut their stuff in massive boat-beating waves and entertain shore watchers who line the famed Lochsa Falls. Fans will witness boats flipping and the awesome skills of expert whitewater kayakers and rafters.
Bigfork, Montana, is a quaint village known for performing arts and cool shops, but people who love raging water see this place as the home of the Bigfork Whitewater Festival. The festival will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this year, and will be held May 23-25. Started by a collective group of river rats who ran the waters of Western Montana, they knew they thrived in the raging class IV section of the Swan River - known worldwide as the “Wild Mile”.
Whitewater Rafting and Kayaking Festivals - Spring Rituals
This is the granddaddy of whitewater festivals, attracting competitors from far and wide, and many spectators excited to watch the events unfold on the gushing waters. Don’t miss the community festival that follows each day on the water.
America’s oldest whitewater festival is held in Salida, Colorado. FIBArk (First in Boating on the Arkansas) is held June 12-15, 2025, and features freestyle boating events, slalom, the Raft Rodeo, super exciting downriver races, and the crowd pleaser, Hooligan Race. Do-it-yourself crafts are put to the whitewater test at this annual water festival. FIBArk includes these fantastic whitewater events, great music stages, and beer gardens. Make these festivals part of your summer plans.